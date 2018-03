Bob Dyer: A flipping good time

Beacon Journal columnist Bob Dyer nears the end of a dolphin ride. Bending your knees signals to the dolphins that they have run out of room and it's time for the rider to dismount.

The Beacon Journal's Bob Dyer begins to pop out of the water at the start of his dolphin ride in Riviera Maya. Two dolphins, completely in sync, approached from behind and pushed him up into a standing position.

Columnist Bob Dyer prepares to get a push from two dolphins at a tourist facility in Riviera Maya. The dolphins pushed on his feet, popped him out of the water and gave him a ride of about 40 yards.

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.