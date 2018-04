Bob Dyer: Tribe was No. 1 with uniform numbers

Free agent pitcher Chuck Finley (left) holds up his new jersey with Cleveland Indians general manager John Hart Dec. 16, 1999, after Finley signed a three year deal to pitch for the Indians. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Bert Blyleven throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during Game 2 of the 1987 World Series, Oct. 18, 1987. As a pitcher for the Twins Blyleven wore jersey number 28 in 1987, and did also with the Twins from 1970-1976. Blyleven wore the same number during his years pitching for the Cleveland Indians from 1981-1985. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

In his first stint with the Cleveland Indians between 1955 and 1959 Rocky Colavito's jersey number was 6, when he returned in 1965 he was number 21. (Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file photo)

Broadcasters Jimmy Dudley and Jack Graney. As a ballplayer Graney was the first player in baseball history to wear a uniform number in 1916. (Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file photo)

