Companionship bridges cultural differences, panel of interracial couples tells UA audience

University of Akron President Matthew Wilson (right) shares a moment with his grandson Samuel (bottom left) as his wife Noriko and grandson Tanner look on after a Zips' basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 in Akron. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Noriko Wilson bursts into laughter as her husband Matthew Wilson jokingly tells about the time she almost killed him by forcing him to sweat out a fever during a panel discussion on interracial couples at the University of Akron Student Union on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

University of Akron President Matthew Wilson (right) attends a Zips basketball game with his wife Noriko and grandchildren Ellie (left) and Tanner at James A. Rhodes Arena on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 in Akron. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

University of Akron President Matthew Wilson (right) listens as his granddaughter Ellie as his wife Noriko watches the action on the court during the first half of the Zips' basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 in Akron. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Shanika Cochran and her husband Robert speak about how they first met during a panel discussion on interracial couples at the University of Akron Student Union. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

David Matheny (left) and his partner Carlos DeJesus laugh as David talks about how the two met during a panel discussion on interracial couples at the University of Akron Student Union. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

University of Akron freshman Dana Madaris (left) glances over at her boyfriend Jared Weingart during a panel discussion on interracial couples at the University of Akron Student Union. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Noriko Wilson gazes over at her husband Matthew as he speaks during a panel discussion on interracial couples at the University of Akron Student Union on Friday. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

By Katie Byard

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

