Developing an alternative to opioids: UA professor’s research gains $2 million state grant and interest of large drug company

Image 1 of 3 University of Akron professor Matthew Becker poses for a portrait in his lab on Tuesday in the Goodyear Polymer Center at the University of Akron. Becker has developed a mesh pain killer that is implanted in the body and is an alternative to opioid use. His efforts to get the mesh to market have snagged a $2 million grant from the state of Ohio. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 2 of 3 The mesh is made on a roll to roll film caster in the National Polymer Innovation Center at the University of Akron. Becker has developed a mesh pain killer that is implanted in the body and is an alternative to opioid use. His efforts to get the mesh to market have snagged a $2 million grant from the state of Ohio. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)