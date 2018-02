Greetings from Everywhere: UA class scans collection of 200,000 postcards

University of Akron student Amanda Leach replaces a post card after scanning at the Dr. Nicholas and Dorothy Cummings Center for History of Psychology. Over 200,000 post cards were donated to the university by world-traveling psychologist David P. Campbell. (Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

University of Akron Media & Digital Projects Manager Jodi Kearns talks about the thousands of postcards donated to the university by world-traveling psychologist David P. Campbell at the Dr. Nicholas and Dorothy Cummings Center for History of Psychology. (Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

University of Akron student Zoe Orcutt scans a postcard at the Dr. Nicholas and Dorothy Cummings Center for History of Psychology. Over 200,000 post cards were donated to the university by world-traveling psychologist David P. Campbell. (Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

University of Akron student Ricky Marko sorts through post cards for scanning at the Dr. Nicholas and Dorothy Cummings Center for History of Psychology. Over 200,000 post cards were donated to the university by world-traveling psychologist David P. Campbell. (Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Katie Byard

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

