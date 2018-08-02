New UA esports program gets equipment from Stow-headquartered Audio-Technica

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com
A Stow-headquartered company is teaming up with the University of Akron to outfit the college’s new esports — video gaming — program with audio equipment for all gaming and broadcasting.
Audio-Technica, a designer and manufacturer of audio equipment, will provide player headsets, broadcasting headsets and microphones to the five inaugural esports varsity teams that will begin competing this fall semester.
UA is the first public university in northern Ohio to create a comprehensive varsity esports program, joining an estimated 70 collegiate esports programs around the county adding the sport in recent years.
At Kent State University’s Kent campus, there are more than a dozen student egaming clubs, and KSU’s Salem campus offers esports scholarships.
UA’s varsity program involving 50 to 55 players is housed in the Drs. Gary B. and Pamela S. Williams Honors College on the main campus. The club sports program will involve several hundred students.
The Audio-Technica equipment “ensures our players have the sound quality, noise isolation, and comfort they need to perform at their best,” said Michael Fay Jr., director and head coach of the esports program at UA, in a prepared statement released Thursday
Fay said the team’s “shoutcasters” or broadcasters will be able to comment on all the action with “crisp and clear audio quality thanks to Audio-Technica’s broadcasting headsets.”
Audio-Technica will contribute $2,500 in scholarships for varsity team members and another $2,500 in scholarships for student audio-engineers working with the teams.
Audio-Technica is supplying three types of headseats: ATH-AG1x high fidelity headsets for each varsity player station; ATH-PG1 headsets for the esports program and BPHS1 broadcasting headsets with attached dynamic boom microphones for the shoutcasters.
UA students receiving the inaugural scholarships are: Ryan Nicolai, the manager for the varsity team competing in the League of Legends game; and Michael Cook, a varsity player for the team competing in the Overwatch Gold game.
Nicolai is pursuing an associate degree in UA’s EMT/paramedic program. He is serving in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. Cook transferred to UA from another Northeast Ohio public university to pursue a bachelor’s of science degree in UA’s new cybersecurity program.
Audio-Technica has sponsored a professional gaming team. It’s partnership with UA marks the company’s first foray into collegiate esports sponsorship.
