Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Tractor-trailer flips on its side, snarling on interstate in Akron
Published: May 18, 2018 - 6:23 PM
Full Screen Linked Image
Beacon Journal/Ohio.com
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

A closer look at three semiautonomous driving systems Updated May 18th, 2018 6:34 PM
Tractor-trailer flips on its side, snarling on interstate in Akron Updated May 18th, 2018 6:23 PM
Toyota chief hopes to help Japan automakers keep tech edge Updated May 18th, 2018 6:21 PM
Goodyear’s newest airship could fly next month Updated May 18th, 2018 5:31 PM

THE LATEST

Tractor-trailer flips on its side, snarling on interstate in Akron Updated May 18th, 2018 6:23 PM
Things to Do, May 19: Marc Lee Shannon; Senior Summit Expo; Interbelt turns 30; Humane Society shop; Royal Wedding Tea Updated May 18th, 2018 6:17 PM
Teen held in Texas attack is said to have used father’s guns Updated May 18th, 2018 5:49 PM
Goodyear’s newest airship could fly next month Updated May 18th, 2018 5:31 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal