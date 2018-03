Copley 45, Stow 38: Isaiah Rogers, Brian Roberts Jr. lead Indians to Division I district semifinal upset of top-seeded Bulldogs

Stow's Evan Bainbridge (right) attempts a layup against Copley's Isaiah Rogers during the first quarter of their Division I district semifinal game Wednesday at Barberton High School. Copley won the game 45-38. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Stow's Mason McMurray (left) and Evan Bainbridge (right) reach out for the ball over Copley's Brian Roberts (bottom) during the first quarter of their Division I district semifinal game Wednesday at Barberton High School. Copley won the game 45-38. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Stow's Mason McMurray screams as he blocks the shot of Copley's Isaiah Rogers (center) as teammate Evan Bainbridge (23) looks on during the third quarter of their Division I district semifinal game Wednesday at Barberton High School. Copley won the game 45-38. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Copley's Tyson Durant (bottom) catches a pass under the defensive efforts of Stow's Evan Bainbridge during the second quarter of their Division I district semifinal game Wednesday at Barberton High School. Copley won the game 45-38. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Copley's Isaiah Rogers celebrates during the second quarter of their Division I district semifinal game against Stow Wednesday at Barberton High School. Copley won the game 45-38. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Stow's Mason McMurray (15) falls back as he shoots over Copley's Isaiah Rogers (left) and Brian Roberts (right) during the second quarter of their Division I district semifinal game Wednesday at Barberton High School. Copley won the game 45-38. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Stow's Coryon Rice (left) attempts a layup ahead of Copley's Sam Emich during the first quarter of their Division I district semifinal game Wednesday at Barberton High School. Copley won the game 45-38. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Copley's Isaiah Rogers (center) looks for a layup between Stow's Evan Bainbridge (left) and Ethan Fretag (right) during the fourth quarter of their Division I district semifinal game Wednesday at Barberton High School. Copley won the game 45-38. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Copley's Brian Roberts looks to the basket for a layup in front of Stow's Bryce Harvey during the fourth quarter of their Division I district semifinal game Wednesday at Barberton High School. Copley won the game 45-38. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Copley's Sam Emich (left) and Brian Roberts (center) dive for a loose ball against Stow's Jarod Zavodnik (right) during the second quarter of their Division I district semifinal game Wednesday at Barberton High School. Copley won the game 45-38. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

Copley's Isaiah Rogers (right) joyously lifts up teammate Brian Roberts as the Indians lead the Bulldogs during the fourth quarter of their Division I district semifinal game Wednesday at Barberton High School. Copley won the game 45-38. (Jeff Lange/ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent)

By Michael Beaven

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

