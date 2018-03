State wrestling: Medina, Woodridge, St. V-M, CVCA, Wadsworth, Perry, Brecksville, Jackson standouts advance to finals

Woodridge head coach Mike Massey hugs his son David after his 5-3 semifinal win over Circleville 126 pounder Caleb Brooks in the Ohio High School state wrestling championships on Friday at The Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Brecksville's Victor Voinovich (left) on his way to a 3-0 decision over Wadsworth 145 pounder Michael North during a semifinal match in the Ohio High School state wrestling championships on Friday at The Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

CVCA 106 pounder Jacob Decatur puts Firelands' Payton Burgdorf on his back during his 14-5 semifinal win in the Ohio High School state wrestling championships on Friday at The Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Wadsworth 138 pounder Luke Baughman (top) takes down Brecksville's Marco Regalbuto on his way to a 5-3 state semifinal win in the Ohio High School state wrestling championships on Friday at The Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Barberton 182 pounder Gary Wokojance (left) gets away from Jackson's Victor Marcelli during a semifinal match which Marcelli won in the Ohio High School state wrestling championships on Friday at The Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Elyria 152 pounder Farouq Muhammed (left) is taken down by Perry's David Carr during Carr's 18-1 win during the semifinal match in the Ohio High School state wrestling championships on Friday at The Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Medina 170 pounder Brady Chrisman celebrates his 3-2 semifinal win over Cincinnati Winton Woods' Cornell Beachem in the Ohio High School state wrestling championships on Friday at The Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Amherst heavyweight Matt Lee (left) and Wadsworth's Jordan Earnest take a tumble during the semifinal match in the Ohio High School state wrestling championships on Friday at The Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. Earnest won the match by pin. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Mogadore 220 pounder Paul Skye sits dejected after a controversial call and a 5-4 loss to Sandusky St. Mary's Chris Kuhn in the Ohio High School state wrestling championships on Friday at The Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Michael Beaven

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

