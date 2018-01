Beer notes: Missing Mountain Brewing ready to rise in Cuyahoga Falls; more brew news

Missing Mountain Brewing Co. a new brewery, tasting room and eatery, hopes to open in April at 2811 Front St. in Cuyahoga Falls. The brewery is being launched by four friends (from left): Dave Bertolotti, Keith McFarlane and Dan Kephart. Not pictured is Danny Yagersz. (Rick Armon/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Longtime friends Dave Bertolotti, Dan Kephart, Keith McFarlane and Danny Yagersz joked years ago that they would open a brewery in 2025.

