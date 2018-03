Grandfather, 66, pleads guilty to killing daughter’s ex, receives life sentence for death of Cuyahoga Falls man

Edward Piechowiak Jr. wipes his tears as his family members speak before he is sentenced by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O'Brien on Friday. Piechowiak Jr. was sentenced to life in prison with potential parole after 23-years served after killing Kevin Tiearney. Piechowiak is the maternal grandfather of Tiearney's daughter. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Samantha Nero, fiancé of the late Kevin Tiearney, gives an emotional speech before Edward Piechowiak Jr. is sentenced by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O'Brien on Friday. Piechowiak Jr. was sentenced to life in prison with potential parole after 23-years served after killing Kevin Tiearney. Piechowiak is the maternal grandfather of Tiearney's daughter. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Photos of the late Kevin Tiearney's life on a poster board brought to the sentencing of Edward Piechowiak Jr. at the Summit County Courthouse on Friday. Piechowiak Jr. was sentenced to life in prison with potential parole after 23-years. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Michelle Pulliam, mother of the late Kevin Tiearney, speaks before the sentencing of Edward Piechowiak Jr. at the Summit County Courthouse on Friday. Piechowiak Jr. was sentenced to life in prison with potential parole after 23-years served after killing Kevin Tiearney. Piechowiak is the maternal grandfather of Tiearney's daughter. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Michelle Pulliam, mother of the late Kevin Tiearney, hugs prosecutor Jennie Shuki after Edward Piechowiak Jr. is sentenced by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O'Brien on Friday. Piechowiak Jr. was sentenced to life in prison with potential parole after 23-years served after killing Kevin Tiearney. Piechowiak is the maternal grandfather of Tiearney's daughter. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Edward Piechowiak Jr. is sentenced by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O'Brien on Friday. Piechowiak Jr. was sentenced to life in prison with potential parole after 23-years served after killing Kevin Tiearney. Piechowiak is the maternal grandfather of Tiearney's daughter. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Edward Piechowiak Jr. speaks with his attorney Henry Hilow before being sentenced by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O'Brien on Friday. Piechowiak Jr. was sentenced to life in prison with potential parole after 23-years served after killing Kevin Tiearney. Piechowiak is the maternal grandfather of Tiearney's daughter. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Stephanie Warsmith

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.