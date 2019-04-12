The Boeing airplane disasters and the resulting cancelations of flights this spring bought to mind an experience I had years ago.



It was summer. I was on vacation and looked forward to spending the time with my daughters, who were both living at Cannon Beach, Oregon. The year was 1981 and all air traffic controllers went out on strike. President Reagan replaced the workers with military personnel and scabs to keep the planes in the air.



Everyone’s flights were in limbo. I worried that I wouldn’t get back to work on time. We were at the beach and the only transportation to Portland was the grocery store delivery truck driven by Michael, my daughters’ friend. The plan was to go into Portland and stay at Michael’s mother’s house until I got a flight home, for mine had been cancelled.



On the way to Portland, we spent the night in the mountains at Michael and Rita’s cabin. They had a cookout, with several people in attendance. After dinner, lo and behold, they started passing around a joint. It was my first "pot party" and my last. The next morning, we headed for the city. Calling the airport, I found I could book a flight leaving that afternoon. Michael dropped me off at the airport.



As I checked in, I started a conversation with another woman, who seemed very distressed. She was so concerned that the air traffic substitutes didn’t know what they were doing and we were all doomed to crash on take-off.



We ended up seated side-by-side. As we took off, she grabbed hold of my hand and cried and sobbed as we ascended into our airspace and headed out. She finally did get settled down, but we went through the same thing as we descended into Denver airport. Here we parted ways. She was home and I was continuing to Columbus. My home flight was uneventful and I thanked the good Lord when the wheels hit the ground and at last I was safe and sound in OHIO.