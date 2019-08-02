WOOSTER — Wayne County WIC will kick off National Breastfeeding Awareness Month with its ninth annual Baby Fair on Saturday.



The Wayne County Baby Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wayne County Public Library in Wooster. The public event is free and offers families helpful products, services and information from local organizations and businesses. Certified technicians will offer car seat safety checks and visitors can win donated raffle prizes.



The first week of August also marks Breastfeeding Awareness Month and the first week of the month is World Breastfeeding Week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports Ohio ranked 36th in 2018 with a breastfeeding initiation rate of 81.9%.



Benefits of breastfeeding for the baby include getting sick less and lower risk of allergies; having a lower risk of obesity and Types 1 and 2 diabetes; having a lower incidence of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS); responding better to immunizations and more.