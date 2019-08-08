Alliance has new royalty this week.



On Sunday, Allison Waggoner was crowned the 60th Greater Alliance Carnation Festival queen. A 2019 graduate of Alliance High School, Waggoner will travel just down the street in the fall to begin her freshman year at the University of Mount Union. She intends to major in nursing, with the goal of becoming a nurse practitioner, according to her biography in the Quest for the Crown program, produced by The Alliance Review.



A Carnation Queen has many duties, especially during Carnation Week. Waggoner, the daughter of Amy Waggoner and a lifelong resident of the city, will preside over the festival’s many events, including Days in the Park, the Balloon Lift-Off, and Saturday’s Grand Parade.



Her reign won’t end there, however. For the next year, she will represent the Carnation City all across the state, visiting other cities’ themed celebrations, along with various special events within Alliance’s borders.



Fortunately, she will have help from a court that was also selected Sunday. Rounding out the new royalty are First Attendant Kylie Dean, Second Attendant Bailey Balderson, Third Attendant Ke’Aijah Hawkins and Miss Congeniality Taylor Clayton.



The Carnation Queen Pageant is an excellent opportunity for young women to learn more about their city, make new friends, and try something new. The last is a point that Waggoner emphasized Sunday, noting that pageant participation was outside her comfort zone. Being there, she said, was part of following advice given to her by her parents.



The advice paid off handsomely for Waggoner and the city, and we are sure other contestants on Sunday would echo Waggoner’s feelings about the importance of new experiences. It was heartening to see so many young women participate in the pageant this year, and we trust that all who did will have grown in their appreciation of Alliance and the many wonderful people who live and work here.



Speaking of wonderful people, Waggoner and the Carnation Court weren’t the only new honorees in the city last weekend.



On Saturday, during the community breakfast at Hoover Price Campus Center at the university, four hard-working residents were honored for their efforts on behalf of Alliance and the festival.



Boyd and Jean Webster received the Grand Parade Marshal Award from grand parade co-chair Becky Bondoni Fernandez. The award stems from the Websters’ lifetime of volunteer service for several community organizations.



Next, Sue Grove was honored by Ben Favazzo Jr. with the Favazzo-Jeswald Founders Award, which recognizes distinguished service on behalf of the Carnation Festival. Grove is well-known for her tireless efforts as head of the queen pageant, but she has also served as festival president, vice president and board chair. The award is especially fitting as this is her last year to chair the pageant, which has flourished under her careful guidance.



Finally, Georgene Gross received the Citizen of the Year Award from Mayor Alan Andreani. Gross’ career includes more than 50 years as a pediatric nurse and work with several local organizations, including the Alliance Area YWCA and Regina Coeli Catholic Church.



One of the best parts of the annual festival are the opportunities it provides to recognize budding and veteran residents.



This year’s festival has already done that admirably through the coronation of Queen Allison Waggoner and the court, and the honors bestowed on Boyd and Jean Webster, Grove and Gross.



All richly deserve their distinctions. Congratulations!