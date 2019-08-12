Walter and Jean (Schisler) Rice were married Aug. 7, 1954 at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Danville.



Walter and Jean were high school sweethearts and both graduated from Danville High School. After high school, Walter went to work for the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company in Mount Vernon for 25 years and began a full-time dairy operation over that same 25 years after the Glass Company moved out of state. Walter also served Jefferson Township as a trustee for 16 years and continues to serve on the zoning appeals board. Jean worked full time at Patented Products in Danville prior to finishing her work career at Gribble’s IGA in Loudonville. Walter and Jean have made family the greatest priority of their lives. Sacrificing their time, money and energies so that others may have what they may not. They love sporting events and particularly enjoy(ed) watching their children and grandchildren participating.



The couple is also known to be avid card players as you can find them most every Monday playing in euchre tournaments at the Loudonville Lions Club.



Walter and Jean have two sons, Mike Rice of Glenmont, Marty (Kim) Rice of Loudonville, and two daughters, Sue Uhler of Loudonville and Shannon (Randy) Sprang of Loudonville. They also have seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.