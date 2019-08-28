The 2019 football season has the potential to be different than anything Mike Devies has experienced as a head coach.



That potential alone has the longtime leader excited to see where his Waterloo Vikings can go in the next 10 weeks.



To be clear, Devies is not confidently stating that his team is a title contender inside the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference.



Devies is simply curious by his team’s possibilities and intrigued to pull himself out of his comfort zone of being a run-first coach.



"We are more athletic this season than any of my previous years coaching here," said Devies, who is now in his fifth season with the Vikings. "There is no question about that, but just being athletic won’t win us games on its own. It can make up for some mistakes on the field, but we can’t think we are going to rely on just that. We have to keep working hard. We have to keep wanting to get better."



Even Devies is taking the same approach.



Long known to be a coach that followed the Woody Hayes approach to football of three yards and a cloud of dust through the use of a triple-option rushing attack, Devies is retooling what his offense might look like in 2019.



"The thought is to try to turn the game into basketball on grass," said Devies of his team’s new offensive philosophy. "I believe that we will have as good of a receiving corps as anybody, so we are going to try to move the ball through the air more this year."



The approach is a reaction to the team’s influx of roster talent that spent last winter guiding the Waterloo basketball team to new heights.



Devies is not shy in admitting that he hopes the taste of winning those players experienced will translate to growth on the gridiron.



Taking over at quarterback will be senior Caleb Francis, who is a cerebral leader and reliable performer. Francis did not play football last season, but had played up through his sophomore year. Speedster Joe Thomas may also see some time at quarterback as a change-of-pace threat, but will likely be relied more heavily as the Vikings’ primary ballcarrier out of the backfield.



Lining up out wide, helping Devies come to the conclusion that an aerial attack is necessary, are Max Adelman, Joe Ward and Kyle Shockley.



The trio brings speed, height (Adelman and Ward both stand 6-foot-4) and an aggressive style of play to the Vikings’ offense.



"We are still working our way through a playbook. We are evolving," Devies said. "In the past, I have never been big on the pass game because I feel like three things can happen on a pass play and two of them are bad. I did think, though, that it was important to adjust to the team we have this year. We are not polished yet. We have a lot of work to do, but we can get through it all with really, really good practices."



Waterloo’s offensive line is an inexperienced group, but it does feature three-year starter Bryson Colbert. Devies said that the team will really rely on Colbert, along with returning starters Trey Huth and Drew May.



Defensively, Waterloo will make a slight change from a 4-4 to a 4-3 base, an adjustment designed specifically to get another defensive back on the field.



"Again, we want to take advantage of our athleticism," Devies said. "We Weill need to learn our reads and react to run plays, but I think it will be possible for our athletic instinct to make things happen."



Waterloo will play its four home games this season at Marlington High School, following the announcement by the board of education that the stadium’s bleachers were condemned behind a failed inspection.



Determining that the bleachers were too big of a financial burden, Waterloo decided to move its home games to Marlington. Those four "home" matchups include: Sept. 6 vs. Crestwood, Sept. 20 vs. Sebring McKinley, Oct. 4 vs. McDonald and Nov. 1 vs. Lowellville.