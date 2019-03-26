SHREVE — Clinton Lads N Lassies 4-H met March 5 with a demonstration by Logan and Payton Barns on how to make your own sanding block.



Those wanting to enroll in 4-H must do so before the April 1 deadline. June 1 is the deadline to have market animals in member’s possession.



Swine members should plan on going to the ATI on March 30 for an all-day informational event. Contact Dave Emler for help with your wood projects. Sewing kids should plan on going to pattern and fabric selection night at JoAnn Fabrics on April 15 and 25 from 6-8 p.m. Priscilla Sprang is willing to help anyone with their cooking projects. Lisa Gress is adviser for small animals and dairy projects. Dennis Daley has volunteered to help with welding and tractor projects. Toby Stillwagner is the shooting sports adviser and plans to host shooting nights on his property. Be sure to contact him if you want help.



Officer elections were held. Serving will be, Logan Barns, Seth Barns, Alli Wallace, Savannah Wallace, Grace Wilson and Noah Wilson.



The club will meet at Spring-Run Farms April 2 at 5:30 p.m. to pick up trash. Meeting will follow. There will be a general meeting April 23 at 7 p.m. at the Shreve Fire Station. In the event a meeting is cancelled, the club is sending updates through 104.5 WQKT, Facebook and email.