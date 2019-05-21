On April 18, the West Holmes FFA chapter held its April meeting.



The meeting was called to order by President Taylor Feikert.



After conducting opening ceremonies and officer reports, members went on to new business. Then they recessed and met with committees and talked about attendance, and participation.



In new business, members spoke about the upcoming banquet, Memorial Day parade and Mid-Ohio-Lamb Classic.



After the meeting was adjourned, the chapter had a potluck Easter dinner and an Easter egg hunt with both candy and money eggs.