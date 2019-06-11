On Saturday, May 11, the West Holmes FFA chapter held its annual banquet at West Holmes High School with over 250 guests and chapter members present. The banquet is held to honor and recognize all the FFA members’ achievements over the past year as well as recognize community members for their help and involvement in the FFA.



Special recognition was given to the following members: Taylor Feikert — DeKalb Award and Recordkeeping Award, Laura Irwin and Anna Irwin — Outstanding Senior Awards; Lexi Ogi — Outstanding Junior Award; Rebecca Sprang — Star Chapter Farmer, Jayme Pennell, Outstanding Sophomore Award; Ethan Feikert — Star Greenhand, Ally Ogi and Cora Crilow — Outstanding Freshman Awards.



New officers were installed as follows: President- Jayme Pennell, Vice President- Maddie Stitzlein, Secretary- Kylie Ramirez, Treasurer- Cora Crilow, Reporter- Ally Ogi, Historian- Amy Hughes, Sentinel- Rebecca Sprang, Student Advisor - Lexi Ogi.



We also recognized community members that have helped our chapter in many ways.



Receiving an Honorary Chapter Degree is the highest award you can receive for being an non-member. Our first Honorary Chapter Degree went to to Monte and Shannon Rohr, they have helped us the past two years by hosting our October halloween meeting at their house. The next individual to receive this award was Miss Allison Rogers, she helped as a chaperone to National Convention. Next award went to Jane and Craig Houin, they have both done a lot for our chapter, Jane was even the coach for the Agricultural Communications Team who placed 3rd in the state. Our next recipient was Mr. Duane Galbraith, he helped us by being the bus driver to State Convention and the Nursery Landscape CDE. Our final Honorary Chapter Degree went to Mr. Aaron and Mrs. Kayla Clark, they both help our team with Ag sales contest and the both help with proficiency and and star state interviews. Thank you all so much for everything you do for our chapter.



Our first Distinguished Service Award went to Mr. Patrick Miller, he helped us through All In Week when we had to assign 700 students to rooms for our guest speakers. Our next award went to Mr. Tyler Renner, he has been very supportive and even helped during All In Week. Next award went to Ms. Sandra Miller, she helped our chapter as a chaperone when we attended state convention. The final Distinguished Service Award went to Mrs. Teslie Kinsey, she has helped us multiple times throughout the year including All In Week, where she helped us find rooms for our speakers and guests. We thank you all for helping us.



Every year we hand out awards of appreciation to all people that have helped us this year's Certificates of Appreciation went to Miss Andrea Anderson, Mr. Clay Armstrong, Mrs. Justine Baker, Miss Madison Banbury, Dr. Laura Barr, Mr. Kevin Beachy, Buckeye Donkey Basketball, Mrs. Melissa Boughman, Mr. Jeremy Burnison, Mrs. Mindi Campbell, Mr. and Mrs. Cary Cochran, Mr. Cary Conn, Cornerstone Dairy, Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Croskey, Mrs. Rachel Day, Mrs. Kelly Dye, Ms. Kayla Eicher, Miss Alyssa Eliot, Exclusively Yours Catering, Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Feikert, Mrs. Melanie Ferguson, Mr. Zach Gardner, Mr. and Mrs. Larry Getchy, Mr. and Mrs. Nick Gerber, Mrs. Nicole Grant, Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Grassbaugh, Mr. Gian Paul Gonzalez, Mr. Larry Habrun, Mrs. Scarlett Habrun, Mr. and Mrs. Chris Hager, Mr. Ashton Haines, Mr. and Mrs. Ross Haley, Mr. Erik Hanna, Mr. and Mrs. AJ Helterbrand, Miss Janessa Hill, Mrs. Lisa Hipp, Hipp Farms, Holmes County Beef Committee, Holmes County Fair Board, Hotel Millersburg, Mr. and Mrs. Hank Hughes, Miss Sarah Humphrey, Mrs. Holley Johnson, Mr. Andy Jones, Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Kaufman, Mr. Jeff Kellogg, Mrs. Kim Kellogg, Miss Morgan Kellogg, Ms. Mindy Kick, Mr. Alan Kozak, Mrs. Jessica Kurtz, Mr. Grant Lach, Mr. Steve Lacko, Mr. Brian Lash, Mrs. Ella Lorentz, Lorentz Lawn Care, Ms. Doris Majerczak, Mrs. Teresa Mackey, Mr. Kyle McCoy, Mr. Tim McClintock, Mr. Dave McMillen, Mrs. Tiffany Meyer, Mr. Mike Molnar, Miss Alyx Morris, Mr. Greg Morrison, Ms. Lorna Miller, Mrs. Miriam Miller, Mr. Joe Miller, Mr. Lee Miller, Mrs. Elaine Miller, Moore’s Lawn and Garden, Ms. Ann Mumaw, Mr. Matt Muzic, Mr. Martin Mann, Nashville United Methodist Church, Mr. Gene Nevill, Mr. and Mrs. Gabe O’Brien, Ohio Ag Power, Mr. Will O'Donnell, Mr. and Mrs. Trevor Ogi, Mr. Marty Overholt, Mr. Jim Park, Mr. and Mrs. Jason Pennell, Precious Petals, Mrs. Carly Positano, Mrs. Brenda Reining, Mrs. Julie Renner, Mrs. Lacey Reynolds, Mr. Chuck Reynolds, Mr. Dave Rhoades, Mr. Kent Rodhe, Mrs. Lena Schlabach, Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Schlauch, Mr. Brandon Schmucker, Mrs. Tara Sheldon, Mrs. Anicia Smith, Mrs. Kathy Smith, Mr. Christopher Sprang, Mr. and Mrs. Lindsay Sprang, Mrs. Melissa Slauson, Spring Run Farms, Miss Harlie Spurlock, Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Stitzlein, Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Stitzlein, Mrs. Darla Stitzlein, Mr. Chad Strouse, Mrs. Brenda Stutzman, Miss Jen Stutzman, Mrs. Rosemary Taggart, Mrs. Mary Uhl, Mr. Kerry Taylor, Miss Becca Vales, Mr. Chris VanSickle, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Wachtel, Mr. Jeremy Westbrook, WH FFA Alumni, Mr. Jordan Widder, Wilson’s Country Creations, Mr. Dave Wengerd, Mr. Roger Wheeler, Mrs. Michele Wood, Mr. Mark Woods, Mr. Steve Workman, Mrs. Dawn Yoder, Yoder’s Greenhouse, Mr. Chris Young, Mrs. Tina Zickefoose, Mrs. Phyllis Zimmerman. Thank you for helping our chapter.



Members were also recognized for earning highest GPAs in each class, top salesmen for the program, members who had received American and State degrees this year as well as state and national proficiency finalists. People recognized for their outstanding GPA were freshman Ethan Feikert 4.0 and Cora Crilow 3.925, sophomores Natasha Averbukh 4.0 and Rebecca Sprang 3.881, juniors were Kylie Ramirez 3.658 and Hannah Goines 3.585, seniors were Chasidy Schmucker 4.0, Anna Irwin 4.0, Laura Irwin 4.0, and Taylor Feikert 4.0. State Degree recipients were Travett Boughman, Hayley Davis, Ethan Drzazga, Hannah Goines, Macin Hager, Drew Mast, Lexi Ogi, Kylie Ramirez, Chasidy Schmucker, Brayden Shumaker, Tierra Slaubaugh, Maddie Stitzlein. American Degree recipients are Thane Kaufman, Marissa Lamp, Juanita Miller, Jake Napier, Sarah Sprang, Leon Williams. The state proficiency finalists were Drew Mast - Diversified Horticulture 1st, Logan Schlauch - Agricultural Processing 1st and Dairy Entrepreneurship 3rd, Jayme Pennell - Wildlife Production and Management 1st, Marissa Lamp - Nursery Operations 2nd, Sarah Sprang - Dairy Placement 2nd, Chase Stitzlein - Dairy Entrepreneurship 2nd, Taylor Feikert - Swine Entrepreneurship 3rd, Hayley Davis - Veterinary Science 3rd, Brayden Shumaker - Agricultural Services 3rd, and Madison Stitzlein - Beef Entrepreneurship 3rd. Our chapters national proficiency finalists was John Hughes was a finalist in the area of Dairy Production Entrepreneurship.



Dinner was prepared by Exclusively Yours Catering for the guests. There were several silent auction items put together by the members as well as senior boards for guests to enjoy. The banquet concluded with a live cake auction and other miscellaneous items auctioned by FFA member Macin Hager.









