SMITHVILLE — Members, families, alumni, friends and supporters of the Smithville FFA met on a Saturday evening for a time of socializing, celebrating, recognitions and presentations in the cafeteria of Smithville High School. The annual tradition focused on the achievements of the year with the intent to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education under the leadership of Stephen Heppe.



The chapter’s officer team included President Abby Stoll, Vice President Austin Dotterer, Secretary Joel Shoup, Treasurer Braden Young, Assistant Treasurer Catie Stoll, Reporter Jacob Weinman, Student Adviser Luke Hostetler and Sentinel Noah Navratil. The banquet gives officers and members a chance to show the work put into FFA and the awards achieved as a result.



The evening began with the banquet meal and the opportunity to bid on silent auction items that generated funds for additional chapter activities. Special guests were introduced and Auctioneer Jeff "Jake" Gasser called the live auction of donated items, again with proceeds generated for chapter activities, just prior to the awards ceremony.



In recognition of their dedication and contribution, the annual Blue and Gold Award was presented to Jeff and Nancy Kauffman. The Kauffmans have put many hours into the chapter to help make it grow. The Honorary Chapter Membership was awarded to Mrs. Jennifer Shutt. Mrs. Shutt has been a huge supporter of the FFA chapter and has donated a lot of time and effort to the chapter.



The Dekalb Outstanding Senior Award was presented to Austin Dotterer. Not only has he been vice president this year, he also has participated in many contests and projects. Austin qualified as one of the top four in the state of Ohio for his fruit production SAE work.



The Star Chapter Degree was presented to Adrian Dotterer for his time and effort in and outside of the classroom. Star Greenhand Degree was presented to Kailyn Wickens for her devoted time and effort in and outside of the classroom. Earning the State Gold Rating for officer’s books were Joel Shoup with his Secretary’s Book, Braden Young with the Treasurer’s Book, and a Silver Rating was awarded to Jacob Weinman for his Reporter’s Scrapbook.



The State Degree was earned by Jacob Weinman this year. The American Degree was earned by Frank Becker, Jacob Studer and Chris Tomic. The chapter’s top fruit salesmen included Luke Hostetler at the top, with Morgan Johnson placing second and Morgan Garhart placing third. They each received a plaque for their work and cash prizes.



Earning the Greenhand Degree were Madilyn Gaines, Damian Galehouse, Joseph Galehouse, Jarred Hatfield, Blade Haven, Madyson Johns, Jacob O’Brien, Brian Tomic, Jonathan Tomic, Kailynn Wickens, Makayla Wyatt, and Boaz Zollinger. Earning the Chapter Degree were Maddie Baltic, Adrian Dotterer, Morgan Gerhart, Morgan Johnson, Brooke Loving and Catie Stoll. Third-Year Members included Luke Hostetler, Gabe Lengacher, Alyson Shorb, Alyssa Shorb, Ethan Stoll and Jacob Weinman. Fourth-Year Members included Austin Dotterer, Noah Navratil, Joel Shoup, Abby Stoll and Braden Young.



This year’s State Degree recipient was Jacob Weinman who received his degree at State Convention. Varsity letter recipients included Adrian Dotterer, Morgan Johnson, Jonathan Tomic and Morgan Gerhart.



Alumni Awards were presented by Ellie Kauffman. Three $500 college scholarships were presented to Joel Shoup, Austin Dotterer and Abby Stoll. The Washington Leadership Conference Scholarship, a $900 value, from the Smithville FFA Alumni was awarded to Maddie Baltic, Morgan Johnson and Kailynn Wickens.



Following the distribution of raffle winners and the year in review slide show, the new chapter officers were installed. Presiding over the chapter for the 2019-2020 year will be Jacob Weinman as president, Luke Hostetler as vice resident, Catie Stoll as secretary, Adrian Dotterer as treasurer, Morgan Johnson as reporter, Kailynn Wickens as the student adviser and Morgan Garhart as sentinel.