WOOSTER — Mike Deerwester has joined Tricor Industrial, Inc. and will lead Tricor Industrial’s marketing and sales of industrial supplies to industries through its Wooster and Belmont stores.



Mike Stitzlein, Tricor’s president said in a news release: "We expect Mike will make be a strong and positive addition to our industrial supply group. Since our Tricor Industrial group stocks and supplies thousands upon thousands of quality industrial products for industry like fasteners, hand and power tools, machining tools, drills, taps, cutting tools, adhesives, paint, safety supplies, precision instruments, industrial and janitorial products. We also provide logistical supply services. Managing this broad set of products requires special talent with both the sense of urgency demanded by our customer’s needs, and the discipline to lead, measure and perform. Mike’s operational and marketing experience will help us to accelerate and grow."



Deerwester was previously employed at Bostwick-Braun Industrial Supply of Toledo. Bostwick-Braun is involved in industrial supply products including vendor managed inventory solutions, kitting solutions, and broad industrial product supply.



"I am just now getting to know my Tricor teammates; and am energized and honored with this opportunity. I look forward to getting to know the many fine customers served by our team," said Deerwester of his new post with Tricor.