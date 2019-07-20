On May 2 and 3, members of the Mapleton FFA chapter attended the 90th annual Ohio FFA State Convention. At the convention, FFA members are honored for their achievements in their contests, projects and officers books, and have the opportunity to hear the state FFA officers speak. The state convention also gave FFA members the chance to experience activities and foods that are only available in a metropolitan area.



Upon arriving in Columbus, Mapleton’s FFA members visited BD’s Mongolian Barbecue. After a delicious lunch, FFA members attended session 1 of State Convention. State Convention is divided into sessions, and each session serves a different purpose. Session 1 featured speaker Chris Koch and focused on charitable giving and the New Chapter Award. After session 1 Mapleton’s FFA members enjoyed bowling.



Next up was a trip to the Columbus Botanical Gardens. The gardens are full of plants from around the world, and gave visitors a taste of environments very different from Ohio. After lunch, Mapleton headed back to the convention and members had a chance to explore the career show, which featured different booths, free T-shirts and the opportunity to try welding. After that, members then attended session 4, which focused on CDE recognition and featured a national FFA officer as a speaker.



After dinner, members attended session 5, which began with presentations from the Ohio FFA band and choir. The State FFA president Kolesen McCoy, gave his retiring address, and the new state officers were announced after which state degrees were presented. To receive a state degree an FFA member has to be enrolled in an ag program, maintain outstanding SAE project records, invest and/or earn money through their SAE project, participate in contests, understand parliamentary procedure, give a six-minute speech and participate in at least 25 hours of community service. Kinsey Dress walked across the stage to receive her state degree during session 5, the only Mapleton FFA member to receive a State Degree this year.