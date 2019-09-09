Decorated Cakes / Non-professional



Wedding Cake, Traditional Icing — 1. Olivia Haines, Marshallville; 2. Lisa Grant, Wooster; 2. Rita Ridenbaugh, Shreve; 3. Billie Hamlin, Wooster; 3. Clara Wolgamott, Burbank.



Wedding Cake, Fondant — 1. Wolgamott; 2. Danielle Gentry, Wooster.



Traditional Birthday Cake — 1. Grant; 2. Ridenbaugh; 3. Wolgamott.



Traditional Holiday Cake — 1. Wolgamott; 2. Grant; 3. Ridenbaugh.



Traditional Anniversary Cake — 1. Grant; 2. Ridenbaugh.



Traditional Come to the Fair Cake — 1. Grant.



Fondant Birthday Cake — 1. Susan Bowling, Wooster.



Fondant Holiday Cake — 1. Addie Scheibe, Wooster; 2. Wolgamott.



Fondant Come to the Fair — 2. Wolgamott.



Best of Show rosette for traditional icing wedding cake went to Olivia Haines of Marshallville.



Best of Show rosette for fondant wedding cake went to Clara Wolgamott of Burbank.



Best of Show rosette for decorated traditional cake went to Lisa Grant of Wooster.



Best of Show rosette for fondant decorated went to Susan Bowling of Wooster.



Decorated Cakes / Professional



Wedding Cake Traditional Icing — 1. Marcia Trent, Orrville.



Birthday Cake Traditional Icing — 1. Trent.



Holiday Cake Traditional Icing — 1. Trent.



Anniversary Cake Traditional Icing — 1. Trent.



Come To The Fair Cake — 1. Trent.



Best of Show rosettes were awarded to Trent for her traditional wedding cake and traditional decorated cake.



Cakes



Coconut 2 layer — 1. Joseph Hartzler, Smithville; 2. Sherry Akers, Wooster.



Angel Food, not iced — 1. Kesia Hartzler, Sterling; 2. Barbara Calihan, West Salem; 2. Patricia Drager, Wooster; 3. Rita Ridenbaugh, Shreve.



Sponge, not iced — 1. Ruth McCoy, Wooster.



Any Nut 2 layer — 1. Susan Brittain, Wooster.



Chocolate 2 layer — 1. Paula Bender, Wooster; 1. Ridenbaugh; 2. Sedina Lowe, Wooster; 2. Patty Smucker, Orrville; 3. Pam Haynes, Rittman.



Spice 2 layer — 1. Linda Hoffee, Wooster; 2. Peggy Lewis, Wooster; 3. Olivia Boyer, Wooster.



Yellow 2 layer — 1. Bender; 2. Missy Schen, Wooster; 3. Priscilla Sprang, Shreve.



Banana 2 layer — 1. Anita Berry, Wooster; 2. Bender; 2. Sprang; 3. Kim Mumaw, Wooster.



German 2 or 3 layer —1. Sandi Lhotsky, Wooster; 2. Lisa Acker, Orrville; 2. Yvonne Wise, Wooster; 3. Brittain; 3. Hoffee.



Carrot 2 or 3 layer — 1. Ridenbaugh; 2. Shawny Kaufman, Wooster; 3. Acker.



Red Velvet 2 or 3 layer — 1. Ridenbaugh.



Best of Show Cakes rosette went to Rita Ridenbaugh of Shreve.



Non-Yeast Breads



Coffee Cake — 1. Paula Bender, Wooster; 1. Kim Mumaw, Wooster; 2. Barbara Calihan, West Salem; 2. Patricia Kirksey, Creston; 2. Stacey Sigler, Shreve; 3. Kathy Landes, Wooster; 3. Jennifer Persinger, Wooster.



Nut Bread, Mini Loaf — 1. Lori Becker, Fredericksburg; 1. Georgina Geiser, Burbank; 2. Linda Bartlett, Wooster; 2. Lora Donley, Wooster; 3. Kenny Biddle, Wooster; 3. Patricia Drager, Wooster; 3. Rita Ridenbaugh, Shreve.



Fruit Bread, Mini Loaf — 1. P. Kirksey; 1. Ridenbaugh; 2. Drager; 2. Geiser; 3. Carissa Kirksey, Creston; 3. Elaine Lehman, Wooster.



Muffins, Fruit — 1. Anjelica Gresser, Wooster; 1. P. Kirksey; 1. Lehman; 1. Patty Miller, Wooster; 2. Vicki Bosler-Kilmer, Wooster; 2. Sarah Miller, Doylestown; 2. Emily Schmidt, Wooster; 2. Sherri Suttle, Wooster; 3. Drager; 3. Landes; 3. Amber Sandrock, Wooster; 3. Stacey Sigler, Shreve; 3. Marcia Trent, Orrville.



Muffins, Corn — 1. Joy Lively, Dalton; 2. Suttle; 3. Rhonda Durstine, Wooster.



Best of Show rosette for Non-Yeast Breads went to Paula Bender of Wooster.



Yeast Breads



Fancy Bread — 1. Madelyn Molnar, Doylestown; 1. Kim Mumaw, Wooster; 1. Jeanne Semilia, Doylestown; 2. Leanne Koenig, Wooster; 3. Jen Kline, Wooster; 3. Bea Nadelin, Wooster.



Raisin Bread — 2. Betty Garrison, Wooster.



Loaf of White Bread — 1. Mumaw; 2. Cindy Mullet, Sterling; 2. Jenny Strasbaugh, Dalton; 3. Molnar.



Loaf of Whole Wheat Bread — 1. Patricia Drager, Wooster; 2. Mumaw; 3. Mullet.



Plain Yeast Rolls — 1. Shelly Becker, Shreve; 1. Mary Coblentz, Wooster; 1. Shawny Kaufman, Wooster; 2. Drager; 2. Mullet; 3. Nadelin.



Pecan Rolls — 1. Marcia Trent, Orrville; 2. Beth A. Zimmerman, Wooster.



Cinnamon Rolls — 1. Coblentz; 1. Drager; 2. Hilary Carroll, Wooster; 2. Nadelin; 3. Lora Donley, Wooster.



Raised Doughnuts — 1. Mumaw; 2. Joy Lively, Dalton.



Best of Show rosette for Yeast Breads went to Kim Mumaw of Wooster.



Cookies



Ginger Cookies — 1. Faye Blough, Wooster; 2. Joy Lively, Dalton; 2. Sedina Lowe, Wooster; 2. Amanda Miller, Dalton; 2. Jennifer Persinger, Wooster; 3. Kesia Hartzler, Sterling.



Peanut Butter Cookies — 1. Amber Sandrock, Wooster; 2. Paula Bender, Wooster; 2. Blough; 2. Stephanie Hochstetler, Orrville; 3. Catherine Kauffman, Wooster; 3. Patricia Kirksey, Creston; 3. Cindy Mullet, Sterling; 3. Lynne Sears, Jeromesville; 3. Beth A. Zimmerman, Wooster.



Bar Cookies, no brownies — 1. Patricia Drager, Wooster; 1. Kirksey; 1. Heather Kohler, Orrville; 1. Ruth McCoy, Wooster; 2. Linda Bartlett, Wooster; 2. Georgina Geiser, Burbank; 2. Jana Kohler, Orrville; 2. Yvonne Wise, Wooster; 3. Pam Haynes, Rittman; 3. Jessica Zimmerman, Wooster.



Bar Cookies- Fruit — 1. H. Kohler; 1. B. Zimmerman; 2. Blough; 2. Sandi Lhotsky, Wooster; 2. Yvonne Wise, Wooster; 3. Drager; 3. Betty Garrison, Wooster.



Date Pinwheel — 1. Mary Coblentz, Wooster; 2. Betty Geitgey, Wooster; 3. Jessica Raines, Burbank.



Whoopie Pies 1 on plate — 1. Sears; 2. Lori Lee, Wooster; 3. Bender; 3. Rita Ridenbaugh, Shreve.



Cookie Jar — 1. Lora Donley, Wooster; 1. Patty Smucker, Orrville; 2. Elizabeth Shold, Smithville; 2. Shelly Spade, Creston; 3. Persinger; 3. Michelle Yoder, Wooster.



Gluten Free — 1. Melanie Feikert, Smithville; 2. Persis Yoder, Wooster; 3. Missy Schen, Wooster.



Best of Show Cookies rosette was presented to Heather Kohler of Orrville.



Pies



Apple Pie — 1. Jerry Miller, Creston; 2. Emily Schmidt, Wooster; 3. Diana Clark, Wooster.



Peach Pie — 1. Denny Peterman, Smithville; 2. J. Miller; 3. Marguerite Halliwell, Doylestown.



Cherry Pie — 1. Peterman; 1. Jessica Zimmerman; 2. Diane Kinney, Wooster; 3. J. Miller.



Rhubarb Pie — 1. Linda Bartlett, Wooster.



Grape Pie — 1. Bartlett; 2. Tara Steiner, Orrville.



Berry Pie, any kind — 1. J. Miller; 2. Peggy Lewis, Wooster; 2. Peterman.



Pumpkin Pie, single crust — 1. Lori Becker, Fredericksburg; 2. Bea Nadelin, Wooster; 3. Betty Garrison, Wooster; 3. Pam Haynes, Rittman.



Men’s Pies, Men only — 1. J. Miller; 3. Peterman.



Pecan Pie-single crust — 1. Beth A. Zimmerman, Wooster; 2. L. Becker; 2. Barbara Calihan, West Salem; 2. Pam Coffee, Wooster; 2. Halliwell; 3. Bartlett; 3. Amanda Flinn, Wooster; 3. Pam Haynes, Rittman;3. Jennifer Persinger, Wooster.



Best of Show Pie rosette went to Jessica Zimmerman of Wooster.



Confections



Peanut Butter Fudge — 1. Barbara Calihan, West Salem; 1. Yvonne Wise, Wooster; 2. Faye Blough, Wooster; 3. Georgina Geiser, Burbank; 3. Pamela Schafrath, West Salem.



Caramels — 1. Jeannie Wilson, Wooster; 2. Geiser; 3. James Pyers, Wooster.



Chocolate Fudge Plain — 1. Geiser; 1. Schafrath; 2. Hilary Carroll, Wooster; 2. Pam Haynes, Rittman; 3. Linda Bartlett, Wooster; 3. Wise.



Buckeyes — 1. Blough; 2. Olivia Boyer, Wooster; 2. Wise; 3. Amber Sandrock, Wooster.



Turtles — 1. Wilson; 2. Pyers.



Peanut Brittle — 1. Lora Donley, Wooster; 2. Sally George, Wooster; 3. Pyers.



Molded Mints — 1. Joy Lively, Dalton; 1. Wilson.



Caramel Corn (sandwich bag) — 1. Patricia Drager, Wooster; 2. Catherine Kauffman, Wooster.



Best of Show Confections rosette went to Jeannie Wilson of Wooster.



Junior Category



Cut Outs — 1. Janie Smith, Dalton; 2. Cora Lee, Wooster; 3. Brooke Hershey, Wooster.



Drop Cookies — 1. Savanna Lemon, West Salem; 1. Alexia Ridenbaugh, Wooster; 1. Megan Tenney, Orrville; 2. Parker Clippinger, Wooster; 2. Alexis Morris, Wooster; 2. Charlie Tenney, Orrville; 3. Sloane Hoffee, Wooster; 3. Caroline Raber, Wooster; 3. Alexandra Sigler, Shreve; 3. Josie Smith, Dalton.



Cupcakes, 3 per plate — 1. Kelsey Badger, West Salem; 1. Nadia Franks, Wooster; 1. Lexie Palker, West Salem; 1. Gretta Smith, Dalton; 2. Hoffee; 2. Thea Steiner, Orrville; 2. Sienna Watkins, Wooster; 3. Gabrielle Conrow, Sterling; 3. Raber.



Candy — 1. Ruthie Finney, Wooster; 1. Palker; 1. Raber; 2. Norah Carroll, Wooster.



Decorated 1 Layer Cake — 1. Brooke Bowling, Wooster; 1. Jack Bowling, Wooster; 1. Raber; 2. Lucy Franks, Wooster; 2. N. Franks; 2. Vivian Franks, Wooster; 3. Hershey; 3. Kirsten Molnar, Creston; 3. Paisley Sprowl, Wooster.



1 Quart Jar Fruit or Veggie — 1. Brielle Berchett, Wooster; 2. Paisley Sprowl, Wooster.



Food Preservation



Cherries — 1. Clara Wolgamott, Burbank; 2. Joseph Hartzler, Smithville; 3. Shiloh Hollo, West Salem.



Peaches — 1. Wolgamott; 2. Linda Bartlett, Wooster; 3. Beth A. Zimmerman, Wooster.



Pears — 1. Wolgamott.



Fruit Pie Filling — 1. Emily Schmidt, Wooster; 2. Barbara Fisher, Wooster; 3. Chris Tennant, West Salem.



Applesauce — 1. Tennant; 2. Wolgamott; 3. Joy Lively, Dalton; 3. Jamie Wellert, West Salem.



Beets — 1. Wolgamott; 2. Bartlett; 3. Rosie Troutman, Wooster.



Corn — 1. Wolgamott; 2. Lively.



Carrots — 1. Wolgamott; 2. Pam Haynes, Rittman; 3. Nicole Riley, Wooster.



Mixed Soup Vegetables — 1. Wolgamott; 2. Sherry Akers, Wooster; 2. Haynes; 3. Bartlett.



Green Beans — 1. Wolgamott; 2. Marcia Trent, Orrville; 3. Haynes.



Yellow Beans — 1. Haynes.



Peppers — 1. Haynes; 2. Wolgamott; 3. Akers.



Tomatoes — 1. Bartlett; 2. Wolgamott; 3. Trent.



Spaghetti Sauce — 1. Tennant; 2. Fisher; 2. Wolgamott; 3. B.A. Zimmerman; 3. Jessica Zimmerman, Wooster.



Sauerkraut — 1. Jenny Strasbaugh, Dalton; 2. Madelyn Molnar, Doylestown; 3. Wellert.



Canned Meat — 1. Wolgamott; 2. B.A. Zimmerman.



Pickles 1 pint Jar — 1. Akers; 1. Sarah Miller, Doylestown; 2. Bartlett; 2. Haynes; 3. Fisher; 3. Schmidt.



Bread & Butter Pickles 1 pint — 1. Schmidt; 2. Wolgamott; 3. Bob Troutman, Wooster.



Pickle Relish 1 pint Jar — 1. Riley; 2. Bartlett; 3. Schmidt.



Apple Butter 1 pint Jar — 1. Kellie Houseworth, Creston; 2. Wellert; 3. Fisher.



Mixed Pickled Veggies 1 pint Jar — 1. Lively; 2. Bartlett; 3. Wolgamott.



Salsa — 1. Fisher; 1. J.R. Marthey, Orrville; 2. Akers; 2. Joan Howell, Wooster; 3. Houseworth; 3. Laurel Strasbaugh, Dalton.



Jam 1/2 pint jar — 1. Beth Brenneman, Wooster; 1. Lively; 2. Tara Steiner, Orrville; 2. Tennant; 3. Lynne Sears, Jeromesville; 3. J. Strasbaugh, Dalton.



Jelly 1/2 pint jar — 1. J. Strasbaugh, Dalton; 2. Schmidt; 3. T. Steiner;



Maple Syrup 1 pint jar — 1. Seven Springs, Fredericksburg; 2. J.R. Marthey, Orrville; 3. Wolgamott.



Best of Show Canned Fruit rosette — Clara Wolgamott, Burbank.



Best of Show Canned Vegetables Rosette — Clara Wolgamott, Burbank.



Best Display Canned Fruit — 1. Clara Wolgamott, Burbank; 2. Lora Donley, Wooster; 3. Beth A Zimmerman, Wooster.



Best Display Canned Vegetables — 1. Clara Wolgamott, Burbank; 2. Linda Bartlett, Wooster.



Best Display Canned Pickled Veggies — 1. Laurel Strasbaugh, Dalton; 2. Clara Wolgamott, Burbank; 3. Linda Bartlett, Wooster.



Best Display Jellies 1/2 pint jar — 1. Jenny Strasbaugh, Dalton; 2. Tara Steiner, Orrville; 3. Cameryn Wickens, Wooster.



Best Display Jams 1/2 pint jar — 1. Laurel Strasbaugh, Dalton; 2. Tara Steiner, Orrville; 3. Rich Bergolc, Creston.



Best of Show Best Display rosette — Clara Wolgamott, Burbank.



Dried Foods



Apples — 1. Emily Schmidt, Wooster; 2. Beth Brenneman, Wooster; 3. June Hammond, Wooster.



Bananas — 1. Hammond.



Peaches — 1. Brenneman; 2. Schmidt.



Corn — 1. Betty Garrison, Wooster.



Zucchini — 1. Brenneman; 2. Hammond.



Onions — 1. Garrison; 2. Hammond.



Any Other Fruit — 1. Brenneman; 2. Jeanne Semilia, Doylestown.



Any Other Vegetable — 1. Rob Krueger, Marshallville; 2. Jayme Rahz, Wooster; 3. Hammond.



Noodles, uncooked, 1/2 lb.— 2. Sarah Miller, Doylestown.



Jerky, 2 slices per bag — 1. Jerry Wolbaugh, Apple Creek; 2. Benjamin Kroger, Wooster.



Best of Show Dried Foods rosette went to Beth Brenneman of Wooster.



Dried Herbs



Parsley — 1. June Hammond, Wooster; 2. Joy Lively, Dalton; 3. Laurel Strasbaugh, Dalton.



Dill — 1. Hammond; 2. Beth Brenneman, Wooster; 3. Jeanne Semilia, Doylestown.



Chives — 1. Strasbaugh; 2. Hammond; 3. Jayme Rahz, Wooster.



Basil — 1. Hammond; 2. Mike Kinney, Wooster; 3. Brenneman; 3. Diane Kinney, Wooster.



Any Other Herb — 1. Diana Clark, Wooster; 2. Hammond; 2. Rahz; 3. Strasbaugh.



Best of Show Dried Herbs rosette went to June Hammond of Wooster.