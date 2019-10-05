Under the direction of Elizabeth Derr, the Hillsdale FFA chapter hosted a community service project to donate all school supplies to the first-graders who are attending Hillsdale Elementary School this year.



Derr applied for the "Living to Serve" grant from the National FFA Organization to help cover the cost for the school supplies.



On Aug. 17, Shawna Barr, Thor McDonald and Brock Hoverstock attended the first-grade open house to represent the Hillsdale FFA chapter and help the teachers pass out supplies for the first day of school.