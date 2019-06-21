Winston Churchill famously said, "Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it." To avoid that, here are four podcasts you can listen to right now to read up on a variety of subjects:

The History Chicks

Beckett Graham and Susan Vollenweider don’t want their show to feel like a history class with an exam at the end. So, their semiweekly show dives deep into the life of a female historical figure to shine a light on some people’s legacies American education may have dampened. Their most recent episode on Charlotte Brontë is a good place to start.

Find it: http://thehistorychicks.com/

Revisionist History

Five-time New York Times bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell doesn’t see history as cut-and-dried as you may have read in a textbook. Throughout each of the show’s 30 episodes, Gladwell heads back in time to a historical figure or event and tries to see it in a new light in an attempt to get closer to the emotional truth of the subject.

Find it: http://revisionisthistory.com/

30 for 30

History shouldn’t only pertain to wars and politicians; the sports junkie needs a podcast dedicated to their own legacies. 30 for 30, an extension of the documentary series made famous on ESPN, produces original sports audio documentaries. Sports are a wide-ranging topic, though, so the show covers everything from social issues to esports.

Find it: https://30for30podcasts.com/

The Cine-Files

Much of our history has been preserved through the use of film. On this show, hosts Steve Morris and John Rocha take the plunge into a classic film to explore its themes and the bigger picture it’s trying to present. Now is a great time to jump in as the show returns next week with part two of its series on Ken Burns’ documentary, "The Civil War."

Find it: https://www.cine-files.net/