To submit an event to the Out and About calendar, send the information to: living@the-daily-record.com. Be sure to include dates, times, cost (if any), where and a description of the event.







July 11: Quilling Workshop, 4:30-6 p.m., ages 14+, Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut St., Wooster. Easy but beautiful paper-craft workshop featuring guest artist Julie Fisher. $20 members, $25 non-members. Register online at www.wayneartscenter.org or call 330-264-2787.



July 11: Field of Dreams presented by the Wooster Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by D+S Distribution. Local business people are paired with Special Olympians for an evening of kickball and wiffleball at the Wooster High School baseball diamond, corner of Oldman and Oak Hill roads. Tailgate at 5:30 p.m., first pitch at 6 p.m. and Champion Celebration at 8 p.m.



July 11: The Voices of Ohio – a dynamic, exciting, professional adult vocal show group that performs a wide variety of contemporary and traditional music. Orrville Performing Arts summer concert 7-9 p.m. at Orr Park’s Rehm Pavilion, 440 N. Elm Street, Orrville. Free and open to the public, donations accepted. Seating is limited, bring along a blanket or chair. In case of inclement weather concert will move across the parking lot to the Orrville High School auditorium. Visit https://www.facebook.com/CityofOrrville/ Contact Jeanne Gault 330-684-5001.



July 11: Story Time: Spinning Tales of Spiders, 11 a.m - noon at the Wilderness Center, 9877 Alabama Ave. S.W., Wilmot. Visit wildernesscenter.org for additional information.



July 11-13: Olde Canal Days Festival in Canal Fulton. The three-day festival features authentic downtown storefronts on the scenic banks that host the canal boat rides on the St Helena III canal boat. discovercanalfulton.com.



July 12: Teacher Appreciation with Barefoot McCoy, 60s Folk and Peace Music 6-9 p.m., Friday music free for winery customers. Bring your own food or purchase cheese plates. Music is outside but will move inside the Barn in case of bad weather. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Rd, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



July 12- Aug. 10: The Bovard/Jackson Exhibit, Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut Street, Wooster. Paintings on display by local artists Mike Jackson and Kathy Prosser Bovard. Free and open to the public during arts center hours (11-9 M-Th, 9-3 Sat), in Looney and Gault Galleries.



July 12 and 13: Kaleidoscope Quilt Show, 10 a.m. both days at Sylvania Exhibition Center at Tam-O-Shanter, 7060 Sylvania Avenue, Sylvania. Displays of beautiful quilts provide a backdrop for free demonstrations of quilting techniques, projects, lectures, and a bed turning. Visit to www.gcqc.org for information about entering a quilt and for more information about the show.



July 12: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Danny Beck; cuer Bonnie Putman. Ice cream social. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



July 12: Night Prowler, 7-9 p.m. Doylestown on the Square Summer Concert series.



July 12: Lunchtime Laughter Yoga, noon, at Engaging the Spirit, 2098 Portage Rd. Suite 150, Lower Level, Wooster. Vist www.engagingthespirit.com, email: engagingthespirit@gmail.com or phone: 234-249-1601 for details.



July 12: Summer Music Showcase, 7 p.m. at Kingsway Christian School. An evening of entertainment to support the drama program. Tickets available at the door.



July 13: LaFlavour Disco Dance Band, dance the night away with sounds of the 70’s disco 6-9 p.m. Music is outside but will move inside the Barn in case of bad weather. Bring your own food or purchase cheese plates. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Rd, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



July 13: Ken Miller Museum open house, noon-3 p.m., 7920 Shreve Road, Shreve. Early gas pumps, drilling machines, tractors, trucks and cars. Also, Pennsylvania Railroad and Shreve industry. Adults, $5, 12 and younger free (maximum of $15/family); members of any historical society half-price; County Line Historical Society paid-up members free. Admissions benefit County Line Historical Society museum in Shreve. For information or special appointment for a group, call 330-496-4024.



July 13: County Line Historical Society Museum, 281 N. Market St., Shreve (state Route 226), open house, noon-3 p.m. Parking at Shreve Mobil, PNC bank and downtown parking lots. Handicap parking at rear of museum, entering alley off East Robinson Street. Adults $2,12 and younger free.



July 13: The Mount-Eaton Paint Township Historical Society Museum is open on the 2nd Saturday of each month May through November from 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. or by appointment by calling 330-465-7525 or 330-359-5329. The museum is located beside the Farmer’s National Bank – 15966 East Main St., Mt. Eaton.



July 13: Baby Bonanza, 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Wooster, Main Library, Children’s Dept. 220 W. Liberty St. A special program for babies ages birth to 24 months. There will be an area for the youngest to do "tummy time" and areas for the walkers. Come have fun, learn and get ideas for activities. Drop in any time. No registration required. Information: 330.262.0916.



July 13: Outback Ray’s Amazing Animal Show, 12 p.m. at the West Salem Branch Library, 99 E. Buckeye St. The ever-popular Outback Ray will be back with his wild animal friends. All ages. Information and registration: 330.804.4712.



July 13: Restorative Yoga, 2-4 p.m. at Engaging the Spirit, 2098 Portage Rd. Suite 150, Lower Level, Wooster. Vist www.engagingthespirit.com, email: engagingthespirit@gmail.com or phone: 234-249-1601 for details.



July 14: Teacher Appreciation with Little Steve O, Classic Blues 2-5 p.m., Sunday music is free for winery customers. Bring your own food or purchase a cheese plate. Music is outside but will move inside the Barn in case of bad weather. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Rd, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



July 14: Reggae Sunday, Outlaws I&I. Doors open at 3 p.m. at the Cleveland Supper Club. Free. The region’s top reggae artists are spending their Sundays this summer at the Music Box. We’re serving up fabulous and free roots reggae, along with food and beer specials every Sunday afternoon this summer. Catch some rays and some reggae while it’s hot. Visit www.musicboxcle.com for details.



July 14: Day Lily Show, noon to 4:30 p.m. at Kingwood Center Gardens, 50 Trimble Rd, Mansfield. See hundreds of beautiful day lilies by some of Ohio's top growers. www.ohiodaylilysociety.org.



July 18: Beat the Blues Drum Circle, 7-9 p.m. at Orr Park’s Rehm Pavilion, 440 N. Elm Street, Orrville. Step into the pavilion and join the circle at Orrville Performing Arts summer concert. They are free and open to the public, donations accepted. Seating is limited so bring along a blanket or chair. In case of inclement weather we will move across the parking lot to the Orrville High School auditorium. Visit https://www.facebook.com/CityofOrrville/ Contact Jeanne Gault 330-684-5001.



July 18: College Bound Dance Workshop featuring Cydney Spohn. Ballet technique class and presentation about navigating the application, admission, audition, and financial aid process for college programs in dance. Participants will receive customized guidance. Wayne Center for the Arts; M $25, NM $30. See schedule and register online at https://www.wayneartscenter.org, or for more information, contact Kimberly Payne at 330-264-2787.



July 18: Wayne County Historical Society Summer Community Band concert at 7 p.m. on Public Square in downtown Wooster. Presented by Main Street Wooster and sponsored by Sprenger Health Care Systems and The Daily Record.



July 19: Teacher Appreciation with Robin Roseberry, 6-9 p.m. Friday music is free for winery customers. Bring your own food or purchase a cheese plate. Music is outside but will move inside the Barn in case of bad weather. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Rd, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



July 19: Rocky Mountain Way, 7-9 p.m. Doylestown on the Square Summer Concert series.



July 19 and 20: Uncorked Medina Wine Festival. Experience fine wines, unique craft beers and great food in the serene setting of one of Medina County’s most beautiful parks at Uncorked Medina Wine Festival on July 19 & 20. Proceeds of the event will benefit Friends of Medina County Parks to fund special projects to ensure the parks are maintained for generations to come. Advance sale tickets are $25 online at www.uncorkedmedina.com or $35 at the gate.



July 20: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Tom Strickland, cuer Linda Warren. Homemade ice cream. For information, 330-264-2725.



July 20: "Chip & Dip" Clay Workshop, ages 7-12, 10-11:30 a.m., Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut Street Wooster. $20 members, $25 non-members, all supplies included. Register online at www.wayneartscenter.org or call 330-264-2787.



July 20: "Hanging Bird Spa" Family Clay Workshop, ages 4-adult, 12:30-2 p.m., Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut Street Wooster. Up to three family members can work together for one fee; ages 4-8 must be accompanied by at least one adult; ages 8+ may attend unaccompanied. $30 members, $35 non-members, all supplies included. Register online at www.wayneartscenter.org or call 330-264-2787.



July 20: BBQ & Auction, 4-7 p.m. Auction Begins at 5 p.m. at New Pittsburg Lion’s Community Park.



July 20: Sgt Pepper’s Classic Beatles 6-9 p.m., Music is outside but will move inside the Barn in case of bad weather. Bring your own food or purchase a cheese plate. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Rd, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



July 21: Smithville Community Historical Society open house, 1:30-4 p.m. with concert by Orrville Community Band at 3:30 p.m. and ice cream social at 4:30 on grounds across from Church of God. Vintage Base Ball game with Smithville Stars, 2 p.m. on field behind the Log Cabin. All events free.



July 21: Reggae Sunday, One World Tribe. Doors open at 3 p.m. at the Cleveland Supper Club. Free. The region’s top reggae artists are spending their Sundays this summer at the Music Box. We’re serving up fabulous and free roots reggae, along with food and beer specials every Sunday afternoon this summer. Catch some rays and some reggae while it’s hot. Visit www.musicboxcle.com for details.



July 22: Glass Mosaic Workshop, ages 8-adult, 3-5 p.m., Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut St., Wooster. Glass Artist Sheree Ferrato from Verite Glass of Oberlin, Ohio will teach us all about glass mosaic. $30 members, $40 non-members. Register online at www.wayneartscenter.org or call 330-264-2787.



July 24: Save the Bees, 3-4 p.m. at the Wooster Main Library, Meeting Room Two, 220 W. Liberty St. It is estimated that one-third of the food that consumed each day relies on pollination. Bees are the leading pollinators in the world. Come and learn a few simple things we can do to help these important insects. Register: 330-262-0916.



July 25: Jazz by Request, 7-9 p.m. at Orr Park’s Rehm Pavilion, 440 N. Elm Street, Orrville. From standards and straight ahead jazz, to contemporary and smooth jazz. Free and open to the public, donations accepted. Seating is limited so bring along a blanket or chair. Visit https://www.facebook.com/CityofOrrville/ Contact Jeanne Gault 330-684-5001.



July 25: Taste of Downtown Wooster from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Wooster. Presented by Main Street Wooster and sponsored by Farmers National Bank.



July 25: Space Day, 4 p.m. at the Doylestown Branch Library, 169 N. Portage St. Children will work with adults or siblings to conduct experiments about each planet in the Solar System. Registration required for all ages: 330-804-4689.



July 26: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Ray Marsh; cuer Chuck Berry. Christmas in July. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



July 26: Country Redford, 7-9 p.m. Doylestown on the Square Summer Concert series.



July 26-28: Ohio Flags of Honor, 6:30 p.m. at Triway High School, 3205 Shreve Rd, Wooster. Special guest speaker Command Sergeant Major Ted Copeland. Watch as hero flags are placed to honor fallen service members.



July 27: Create Nature Videos, 9:30 a.m. at the Wilderness Center, 9877 Alabama Ave SW, Wilmot. Jerry Jelinek from the Cuyahoga Valley Photographic Society will show how to use capabilities available in digital cameras to expand photographic vision and get started telling stories using video images. www.twcnpc.com.



July 27: Bigfoot Documentary, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum, 300 N. Whitewoman Street, Coshocton. $10 per person, lunch Included; $5 per person, lunch not Included. "On the Trail of…Bigfoot" was produced, written, filmed and directed by Ohio Indie-filmmaker Seth Breedlove and his production company Small Town Monsters. The documentary is an epic miniseries chronicling sightings of the creature throughout the expanse of North America. www.jhmuseum.org.



July 28: Reggae Sunday, Carlos Jones and P.L.U.S. Doors open at 3 p.m. at the Cleveland Supper Club. Free. The region’s top reggae artists are spending their Sundays this summer at the Music Box. We’re serving up fabulous and free roots reggae, along with food and beer specials every Sunday afternoon this summer. Catch some rays and some reggae while it’s hot. Visit www.musicboxcle.com for details.



July 29: Wonderful World of Bubbles, 2 p.m. at the Wooster, Main Library, Children’s Dept. 220 W. Liberty St. Come and see bubbles beyond all imagination, even a person inside of a bubble. Plenty of fun, comedy, action and audience participation. All ages. Registration and information: 330-262-0916.



July 31 Learn about the Stars in Harry Potter, 2-3 p.m. at the Wooster Main Library, Children’s Dept., 220 W. Liberty St. Harry Potter fans know the story and love the characters. Some of them were named after constellations. Come to this program to learn which ones and make some constellations of your own. Families welcome. Registration for ages 6 and up: 330-262-0916.