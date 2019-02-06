ART EXHIBITS

"New Directions: Works by Stephanie Spyker, Joe Karlovec, Austin Turner and Mike Mentz": Through Saturday at the Harris-Stanton Gallery Akron, 2301 W. Market St., Akron. 330-867-7600 or www.HarrisStantonGallery.com.

15th annual Fresh Juried Art Exhibition: Through Feb. 16 at Summit Artspace, 140 E. Market St., Akron. Also, Time Travel Market Street Circa 1928 through Feb. 23. 330-376-8480 or www.summitartspace.org.

20th annual Epiphany Arts Festival: Through Feb. 24 at The Bath United Church of Christ, 3980 W. Bath Road, Bath. For more information, call 330-666-3520.

CVCA Winter Exhibition: Through Feb. 22 at the Cuyahoga Valley Art Center, 2131 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. www.cvartcenter.org.

"Folds, Gestures, Movement" by Jenniffer Omaitz: Through March 30 at the Kent State University Hotel and Conference Center, 215 S. Depeyster St., Kent. www.kent.edu/galleries.

Alumni Show 2019: Through Feb. 16 at KSU Downtown Gallery, 141 E. Main St., Kent. Presented by the School of Art Collection and Galleries and the School of Art at Kent State University. http://galleries.kent.edu.

"The View From Here: Contemporary Perspectives From Senegal": Through Feb. 22 at the CVA Gallery, Center for the Visual Arts, 325 Terrace Drive, Kent. http://galleries.kent.edu.

"Writing Across Borders": Through Feb. 21 in the Taylor Hall Gallery, Kent State University.

"Mental Structures" by Dawn Tekler: Through Feb. 24 in Studio M at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. 330-833-4061 or www.massillonmuseum.org.

2019 Celebration in Art Show: Through March 18 at Massillon Museum of Art, 121 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. The show includes 237 examples of two- and three-dimensional student creations. 330-833-4061 or www.massillonmuseum.org.

Mary Lou Blunt Exhibition: Through March 2 at Massillon Public Library Computer Center, 208 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. 330-832-9831, ext. 327, or www.massillonlibrary.org.

PLACES: Through March 6 at the Valley Art Center, 155 Bell St., Chagrin Falls. www.valleyartcenter.org.

The Print Club of Cleveland Exhibition: Through March 4 at the Beck Center for the Arts, 17801 Detroit Road, Lakewood. Artists reception from 6-7:45 p.m. Feb. 8. 216-521-2540, ext. 10 or www.beckcenter.org.

"Angels and Daemons": Through Feb. 23 at The Galleries at CSU, 1307 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Also, Incurably Atomic through Feb. 23. 216-687-2103 or www.csuohio.edu/artgallery.

"Working Women: Gerte Hacker & Elise Newman": Through March 2 at the Artist Archives of the Western Reserve, 1834 E. 123rd St., Cleveland. www.ArtistsArchives.org.

"Gimme Shelter": Through Feb. 16 at the Cleveland Print Room, the ArtCraft Building, 2550 Superior Ave., Cleveland. www.clevelandprintroom.com.

"Selections from the Permanent Collection": Through Feb. 15 at ARTneo @ 78th St. Studios Ramp Level, 1305 W. 80th St., Cleveland. www.artneo.org/wp/.

Annual Lake County and Geauga County Juried Student Art Awards Show: Through Saturday at the Gallery at Lakeland, 7700 Clocktower Drive, Kirtland. Awards ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Feb. 9. http://lakelandcc.edu/gallery.

“Monumental” by Doug McGlumphy: Through March 7 at the College of Wooster Art Museum, Ebert Art Center, 1220 Beall Ave., Wooster. 330-263-2495 or 330-263-2388.