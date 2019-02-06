CLASSICAL

UA Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, First Congregational Church, 292 E. Market St., Akron. With Lindsay Leach-Sparks, flute. Free. 330-972-8301 or email concerts@uakron.edu.

Cleveland Orchestra presents Ohlsson Plays Busoni: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Saturday, Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Featuring: Alan Gilbert, conductor, Garrick Ohlsson, piano, and Men of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus. Program: Haydn, Symphony No. 100 (“Military”), and Busoni, Piano Concerto. 216-231-1111, 800-686-1141 or www.clevelandorchestra.com.

Silver Hall Concert Series presents ChamberFest Cleveland: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Maltz Performing Arts Center Silver Hall, 1855 Ansel Road, Cleveland. Free. For tickets, call 216-368-6062 or go to https://case.edu/maltzcenter/silverhallseries.

Cleveland Orchestra Family Concert Experience — The Mozart Experience: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Featuring: Vinay Parameswaran, conductor, and Magic Circle Mime Company. 216-231-1111, 800-686-1141 or www.clevelandorchestra.com.

Helen D. Schubert Concert presents Aaron Tan, Organ: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 1007 Superior Ave. NE, Cleveland. Free. http://SaintJohnCathedral.com.

Tuscarawas Philharmonic with Avery Gagliano, Piano: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Kent State Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center, 330 University Drive NE, New Philadelphia. $24-$36. 330-308-6400 or www.TuscarawasPhilharmonic.org.

Akron Symphony Orchestra presents “La Mer”: 8 p.m. Saturday, E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. Tickets start at $25. For tickets, call 330-535-8131 or go to www.akronsymphony.org.

Duo Mercury — 20th Century Violin and Cello Duets: 2 p.m. Sunday, Wadsworth Public Library, 132 Broad St. Featuring McKenna Glorioso, violin and Mia Ingram, cello. Free. For reservations, call 330-722-2541 or email tsigel@ormaco.org.

Marimbist Ji Hye Jung: 3 p.m. Sunday, Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave., Akron. $12, $6 non-UA students and free for UA students. 330-972-8301 or email concerts@uakron.edu.

UA School of Music — Percussion Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave., Akron. Free. 330-972-8301 or email concerts@uakron.edu.

Tuesday Musical presents Lawrence Brownlee and Eric Owens: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. $25-$45. 330-761-3460 or www.tuesdaymusical.org.

UA School of Music — Band Clinic Concerts: 3:15 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave., Akron. Free. 330-972-8301 or email concerts@uakron.edu.