COMEDY

Adam Sandler: 8 p.m. Thursday, Playhouse Square Connor Palace Theatre, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $53-$278. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.

Funny Stop Comedy Club: Crystal Powell, 8 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1757 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls. $6 and up. 330-923-4700 or www.ticketor.com/funnystop.

Hilarities 4th Street Theatre: Mark Normand, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, 4, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Debra DiGiovanni, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 2035 E. Fourth St., Cleveland. 21 or older. www.pickwickandfrolic.com, 216-241-7425.

Improv: Michael Colyar, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Shuler King, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sugar Warehouse, 1148 Main Ave., Cleveland Flats. $8 and up. 216-696-4677.

Later Gator Comedy Show: 9 p.m. Saturday, Tailgators Bar & Grill, 469 College St., Wadsworth. With Jerry Martinez and Rob and Greg Cardazone. Free. For tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/lator-gator-comedy-show-a-free-show-tickets-54529731896.