ETC

Dr. Audrey Lavin Speaking of Books Author Series presents Imbolo Mbue: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N., Canton. Imbolo Mbue, bestselling author and 2017 PEN/Faulkner Award Winner, will discuss his book, "Behold the Dreamers." Free. For reservations, go to www.starklibrary.org/speakingofbooks.

Victoria Johnson: 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hudson Library & Historical Society, 96 Library St. Victoria Johnson will discuss her latest book, “American Eden: David Hosack, Botany, and Medicine in the Garden of the Early Republic.” Free. Registration is required. Call 330-653-6658, ext. 1010, or go to www.hudsonlibrary.com.

The College of Wooster Philosophy Honor Society Lecture: 7 p.m. Thursday in the Lean Lecture Room of Wishart Hall, 303 E. University St., Wooster. Adriel Trott, associate professor of philosophy at Wabash College, will present “The Matter of Sexual Difference in Aristotle’s Biology.” Free. 330-263-2380.

Great Decisions Lecture Series presents Nathan Wolfe: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Gault Recital Hall of Scheide Music Center, 525 E. University St., Wooster. Nathan Wolfe, founder and CEO of Metabiota, will present “Before They Strike: Viral Forecasting for Pandemic Prevention.” Free. 330-263-2153.

A New Adventure Widows & Widowers social group: 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Bob Evans, 175 Howe Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. 330-929-5430 or 330-630-9275.

A New Beginning Social Group for Widows and Widowers: 9 a.m. Saturday at Thano’s Restaurant, 71 Fifth St. SE, Barberton. 330-745-6239.

Widows and Widowers Starting Over Socially Brunch & Dominoes: 10 a.m. Saturday at Perkins, 4896 Everhard Road NW, Jackson Township. For information, call Jackie at 330-802-5648 or Sue at 330-499-8727.

Toyhio Toy Show: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Metroplex Expo Center, 1620 Motor Inn Drive, Girard. Featuring over 100 tables of vintage to modern toys, collectibles, pop vinyls, video games, and more. $3. Early bird admission $5 at 10 a.m. For more information, go to www.toyhiotoyshow.com.

Hoover-Price Planetarium Show “The Universe at Large”: 1 p.m. Saturday at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. 330-455-7043.

2nd Saturday Event — Paint Like Picasso: 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday at Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Have fun painting while exploring Picasso’s Rose Period and creating hearts. Free. For more information, call 330-832-5037 or go to www.massillonlibrary.org.

Psychological illusionist Joshua Seth: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Playhouse Square Ohio Theatre, 1515 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $26. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.

Bluegrass Saturday Nights: 7-11 p.m. Saturday at Homerville Community Center, state Route 301, Homerville. All pickers welcome; open stage and jam rooms. 330-416-2222.

The Cleveland Museum of Art Second Sundays: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Cleveland Museum of Art, 11150 East Blvd. Family-friendly activities such as art-making, storytelling, scavenger hunts and movement-based gallery talks. 888-262-0033 or www.clevelandart.org.

The Illusion Factory presents "Aesop’s Animals": 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St. $12, $7 ages 5-12. 330-253-2488 or www.akroncivic.com.

The Scottish American Society: 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library, Main Library, 60 S. High St., Akron. Speaker is Alex Murray. For more information, call Jim or Margaret Frost at 330-903-4573 or Dave and Dianne Allison at 330-923-8331 or 330-571-3947.

FolkNite: 7:30-10 p.m. Sunday at Peninsula Art Academy, 1600 Mill St. W., Peninsula. Acoustic open jam with Greg Canda. 330-657-2248.

Canton Symphony Orchestra ConverZations presents Professor Charles McGuire: Noon Monday at the Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2331 17th St., NW, Canton. Professor McGuire, Oberlin College Conservatory, will talk about composers and their works to be performed at the March 2 MasterWorks concert. Free. For more information, go to www.cantonsymphony.org.

LEGO Building Club: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Ages 5-12 are invited to become master builders. Please arrive 15 minutes before start time to reserve your seat. 330-928-2117.

Paws to Read: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Children are invited to read to an assortment of dog listeners. For more information, call 330-832-5037 or go to www.massillonlibrary.org.

A New Adventure Widows and Widowers social group: Wednesday, meets for dinner and conversation. For more information, call 330-630-9275 or 330-929-5430.

Sweet Stuff: The Story of Chocolate: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Canton Museum of Art. Kim Kenney, executive director of the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum. There will be a catered lunch and chocolate samples. $15 per person. Reservations are required. Call 330-453-7666, ext. 105.

Anime Club: 4 p.m. Wednesday at Hudson Library & Historical Society, 96 Library St., Hudson. Ages 11-18. Registration is required. Call 330-653-6658 or www.hudsonlibrary.org.

A New Beginning - Dinner and Conversation: 6 p.m. Wednesday. A social group for widows and widowers. For restaurant location and information, 330-745-6239.

The College of Wooster Wilson Lecture presents Cliff Hudson, former Sonic CEO: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gateway Classroom, Room 060, 931 College Mall, Wooster. Free. 330-263-2153.