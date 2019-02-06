NEW SHOWS

Rambling House: 7:30 p.m. March 2, Medina Performing Arts Center, 851 Weymouth Road, Medina. $22-$27. For tickets, go to www.RamblingHouseShow.com.

Lonestar: 8 p.m. March 8, The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. $39-$49. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

Tab Benoit: 8 p.m. March 13, The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. $25. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

Bon Iver: 8 p.m. March 29, Playhouse Square KeyBank State Theatre, 1519 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $47-$99.50. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.

The Cleveland Ballet presents “Coppelia”: 8 p.m. April 5, and 1 and 7 p.m. April 6, Playhouse Square Ohio Theatre, 1515 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $25-$79. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.

Wayne Brady: 8 p.m. Aug. 17, Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. $39-$69. 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com.

An Evening with Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2, Masonic Cleveland Auditorium, 3615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $39.50-$125. www.masoniccleveland.com.