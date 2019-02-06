THURSDAY

Nature Stories: Interactive, nature-inspired story time intended for ages 18 months to 3 years, 9:30-10 a.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. Registration is required. Call 330-865-8065.

Love Is In The Air Hike: Hike the Glens Trail with a naturalist while learning what animals are up to at this time of year, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Gorge Metro Park, 1160 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. 330-865-8065.

Freedom Trail Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will meet at 2 p.m. for a 5-mile hike. Meet at 445 N. Arlington St., Akron. Billy Stacy, 330-968-7898.

FRIDAY

More S’Mores Campfire: Come out and enjoy a winter campfire with a naturalist as you learn different s’mores recipes, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Everett Road Riding Run Trail Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. for a 5-mile hike. Meet at 2370 Everett Road, Peninsula. Call Kathy at 330-923-2659 or 330-604-4869.

SATURDAY

Winter Bird Hike: Take a hike in search of birds that reside in Ohio all year, 10-11:30 a.m. Springfield Bog Metro Park, 1400 Portage Line Road, Springfield Township. 330-865-8065.

Nature Craft Open House: Join a naturalist for some nature crafting fun, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Towner’s Woods Hike: Portage Trail Walkers will meet at 9 a.m. at 2264 Ravenna Road, Kent. For more information, call Larry Thomas at 330-673-6896.

Goodyear Heights Metro Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will meet at 10 a.m. for a 5-mile hike. Meet at 2077 Newton St., Akron. Lester Phillips, 234-417-2054.

Icicle Hike at Gorge Metro Park: Hilltop Hikers will meet at 10 a.m. for a 5-mile hike. Meet at 1160 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

SUNDAY

Woodpecker Walk: Learn fun facts about woodpeckers and how to identify them, then hit the trail to spot them in the wild, 10-11:30 a.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Seneca Deck, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Nature Crafting for Adults – Heart Baskets: Weave a heart-shaped basket, noon to 5 p.m. Furnace Run Metro Park, Brushwood Area, 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield. $20 per person. Registration is required. Call 330-865-8065.

Winter Fungi and Lichens: Join a naturalist on a hike along Downy Loop Trail to search for fungi and lichens, 1-3 p.m. Wood Hollow Metro Park, 2121 Barlow Road, Hudson. 330-865-8065.

Vanderhoof Road Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will meet at 2 p.m. for a 5-mile hike. Meet at 2445 Vanderhoof Road, New Franklin. Dean Pawlicki, 330-658-2623 or 330-690-8589.

Metzger Park Hike: Hilltop Hikers will meet at 2 p.m. for a 5-mile hike. Meet at 1420 S. Nickelplate St., Louisville. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

MONDAY

History Hike – Winter Recreation: Learn how winter recreation helped to shape many of the Metro Parks while hiking with a naturalist, 2-4 p.m. Goodyear Heights Metro Park, Pioneer Area, 550 Frazier Ave., Akron. 330-865-8065.

Brust Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. for a 6-mile hike. Meet at 128 N. Main St., Munroe Falls. Call Elisabeth at 330-760-3844.

TUESDAY

Kinderealm – Winter Nature Walk: Ages 3-6 and their adult companions will go on a winter nature walk to learn how animals stay warm in winter, then come inside to make a craft, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. Registration is required. Call 330-865-8065.

Kids Craft and Cocoa: Children ages 5-7 and their adult companions can drop in to the Liberty Park Nature Center for a craft and cocoa, 5-7 p.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Where Do Butterflies Go In Winter?: Find out where butterflies, dragonflies and bees go in the winter, 6-7 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Butterbridge Road Hike: Hilltop Hikers will meet at 9:30 a.m. for a 5-mile hike. Meet at 5400 Block of Butterbridge Road NW. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

WEDNESDAY

Year-Round Residents Hike: Join a naturalist to discover which wildlife brave the winter as year-round residents of the Metro Parks, 4:30-6 p.m. Silver Creek Metro Park, Pheasant Run Area, 5000 Hametown Road, Norton. 330-865-8065.

Lake to Lake Trail/Valentine’s Day Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will meet at 10 a.m. for a 6-mile hike. Meet at Lake Abrams parking lot off Eastland Road, Middleburg Heights. Chris Tiedemann, 330-524-9415.

Jackson Community Park Hike: Hilltop Hikers will meet at 6 p.m. for a four or five-lap hike. Meet at 7660 Fulton Drive NW, Jackson Township. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.