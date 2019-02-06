With Valentine's Day a week away, I have a few sweets to recommend that will surely hit the mark when taking aim with one of Cupid's arrows.

For starters, I found a couple of sweet Italian sparkling wines for you to tempt your sweetie. One white and one red. And they are both screw top.

Moscato D'Asti is one of my favorite choices for a white sweet dessert wine. It is the only wine my mom and aunt will drink when they come to my house, so I have sampled many. It is always light and super fragrant.

Batasiolo's Moscato D'Asti, for $16.99, is like a liquid bouquet of orange blossoms that leads into flavors of ripe peaches and Bosc pears.

For any sweet wine lover this is the ticket. You will get extra style points if you pair the wine with a Strawberry Explosion or Lemon Squeezy cupcake from Cupcake Binge in Stow.

OR, you can swing by Cuyahoga Falls and pick up a bag of Metropolis' Caramel Toffee popcorn, and you'll never see the inside of a doghouse again.

Yes, you read that correctly: Popcorn and wine. Doesn't that count as two food groups?

If red is your pleasure, try a bottle of Villa M Brachetto. The Brachetto, for $15.99, has wonderful strawberry aromas and flavors. It will be out of this world with a Chocolate/Chocolate or Chocolate Raspberry cupcake from Cupcake Binge.

And Metropolis has something for you also. Their Death by Chocolate popcorn is pretty self-explanatory. Just to make things easier, both wines were glorious with the Death by Chocolate popcorn.

Both of these wines are from Italy's Piedmont region, which should be good for a few extra bonus points.

Buy the white and the red at Market District Cuyahoga Falls and Green, Acme Green, Giant Eagle Fairlawn and Norton Road, Fishers on Fulton and Northpoint, Buehler's in Jackson, Kirbie'sMeats and Catering, and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall, Kent.

More info: Cupcake Binge is located at 3732 Darrow Road, Stow (330-615-7070). Metropolis Popcorn is at 2164 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls (330-928-6446).

Read more Phil Your Glass wine stories at www.ohio.com/akron/writers/phil-masturzo. Contact him at philyourglass@gmail.com.