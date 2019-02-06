POPULAR

THURSDAY

Marsha Ambrosius: 7 p.m., with Elle Varner, $26. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Jaret Reddick of Bowling for Soup: Doors open 7 p.m., with Bobby Vaughn, $20-$27.50. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Jenn Grinels: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Exmag: 8:30 p.m., with Bypass Circuit, $15-$18. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Down North: 8:30 p.m., $8-$10. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

The Bad Boys of Blues: 9 p.m., free. Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.

FRIDAY

Iron Maiden tribute: 6 p.m. Outpost Concert Club, https://outpostkent.com/.

Akron Soul Train presents Christa “Uno Lady” Ebert: 7 p.m., free. Akron Recording Co., www.akronsoultrain.org.

International Clash Day presents Boys from County Hell: 7 p.m. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/.

Stalker: 7 p.m., with Lake Lake, the Tufted Puffins, Social Hostages and Perfect Girl. Buzzbin, www.buzzbinshop.com/listing/.

Justin Moore: 7:30 p.m. $32.75-59.75. Canton Civic Center, 1101 Market Ave. N., Canton. www.cantonciviccenter.com.

Sinatra Night with Michael Sonata: 7:30 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Led Zeppelin 2: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Tribute: 8 p.m., $13. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Zell: 8 p.m., with Lil Foul, Swank and Tribe Untitled, $10. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

After Funk: Doors open 8 p.m., with Uncle Gnarly and Psychic Relic, $10 in advance, $15 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Eric Clapton tribute by Slowhand: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

The Spazmatics: 9:30 p.m., $5. Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.

SATURDAY

Stillborn Prodigy: 6 p.m., with Enhailer, Goosed, Black Spirit Crown, Black the Sun, Custom Audio Mutation and Cult of Belial. Buzzbin, www.buzzbinshop.com/listing/.

Iron Maiden tribute Edward Be Thy Name: 7 p.m. $5. Outpost Concert Club, https://outpostkent.com/.

Tribute to the Life & Music of Tom Petty’s 40th Anniversary Tour with Joe Walsh: 7 p.m., with King’s Highway and Rocky Mountain Way, $15-$38. Canton Palace Theatre, www.cantonpalacetheatre.org.

Here Come the Mummies: 7 p.m., $25. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Valentine's Show & Buffet with the Jersey Beat Band, a tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons: 8 p.m., $60. Tangier, www.thetangier.com/upcoming-entertainment/.

EYE: Doors open 8 p.m., with Queen Of Hell, Bloody Show and Album, $10. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Lords of The Highway CD Release Show: 8:30 p.m., with the Legendary Hucklebucks, $8. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Harvest: a tribute to Neil Young: 9:30 p.m., $8. Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.

SUNDAY

Patsy Cline Valentine’s Brunch with Rachel & The Beatnik Playboys: Noon. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

The Mountain Rose Concert presents Bob Sammon and Kevin Eblen: 6:30 p.m., $7. Roy Smith Shelter in Fred Fuller Park, www.twistintomradio.com/mountainrose.html.

Dorothy: 7 p.m., with Spirit Animal, $20. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Masters of Hawaiian Music: 7 p.m., with George Kahumoku Jr., Nathan Aweau and Kawika Kahiapo. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Davina & the Vagabonds: 8 p.m., with Alyssa Boyd Quartet, $20-$25. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

King Buu: Doors open 8 p.m., with the Venus Flytraps and Perfect Girl, $5 in advance, $8 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

MONDAY

Metric: 8 p.m., with July Talk, $38. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Skatch Anderssen Orchestra: 8 p.m., free. Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.

TUESDAY

Trippie Redd: 7 p.m., with Coi Leray, $33. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Corrosion of Conformity: 7 p.m., with Crowbar, Weedeater, Mothership, $27.50-$30. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

WEDNESDAY

Jim Gill: 6:30 p.m. Sarah’s Vinyard, www.sarahsvineyardwinery.com.

Little Steve-O: 7 p.m. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/.

Jacquees: 7 p.m., $40. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

BAS: Doors open 7:30 p.m., with Rexx Life Raj, Innanet James and Correy C, $20 in advance, $22 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Northcoast Shakedown: 8 p.m., with Lifelong Jellies and the Near Past. Buzzbin, www.buzzbinshop.com/listing/.

Bluewater Kings Band: 8 p.m., free. Brothers Lounge, http://brotherslounge.com/.