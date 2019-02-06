1. Live from Cleveland: Adam Sandler is back on the standup circuit, taking his “100% Fresh” show on the road after it was recorded for Netflix. He comes to the Connor Palace in Cleveland's Playhouse Square at 8 p.m., with his old “Saturday Night Live” buddy Rob Schneider opening. Tickets are $53-$278 at 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.

2. Author to speak in Canton: Imbolo Mbue speaks at 6:30 p.m. at the Canton Palace Theatre as part of the Dr. Audrey Lavin Speaking of Books Series. Her PEN/Faulkner Award-winning “Behold the Dreamers” tells the tale of a Cameroonian immigrant trying to gain a foothold in America at the beginning of the Great Recession. It’s free. For reservations, go to www.starklibrary.org/speakingofbooks.

3. History talk in Hudson: David Hosack was the doctor on site at the duel between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, but that’s not the only notable part of his biography. Victoria Johnson will discuss her book “American Eden: David Hosack, Botany, and Medicine in the Garden of the Early Republic,” at 7 p.m. at the Hudson Library & Historical Society. The talk is free but registration is required at 330-653-6658, ext. 1010, or www.hudsonlibrary.com.

4. Should you stay or should you go: International Clash Day — actually a three-day celebration — kicks off in Kent with a poetry reading, a screening of a documentary on Joe Strummer and the release of Combat Bock (get it?) at MadCap Brew Co. Find a full schedule at www.facebook.com/KentClashDay, and read more in the Sound Check column in today’s Pulse magazine.