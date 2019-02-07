FICTION

1. "Where the Crawdads Sing," Delia Owens

2. "Liar Liar," James Patterson and Candice Fox

3. "The Reckoning," John Grisham

4. "Crucible," James Rollins

5. "Turning Point," Danielle Steel

6. "Fire & Blood," George R.R. Martin

7. "Every Breath," Nicholas Sparks

8. "Long Road to Mercy," David Baldacci

9. "An Anonymous Girl," Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen

10. "Past Tense," Lee Child

NONFICTION

1. "Becoming," Michelle Obama

2. "From the Ground Up," Howard Schultz

3. "Girl, Wash Your Face," Rachel Hollis

4. "Educated," Tara Westover

5. "Team of Vipers," Cliff Sims

6. "It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way," Lysa TerKeurst

7. "Let Me Finish," Chris Christie

8. "Brave Love," Lisa Leonard

9. "The First Conspiracy," Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch

10. "Medical Medium Liver Rescue," Anthony William

REDBOX DVD RENTALS

1. "Hunter Killer"

2. "First Man"

3. "Night School"

4. "Halloween"

5. "Goosebumps 2"

6. "Venom"

7. "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms"

8. "The Wife"

9. "The Hate U Give"

10. "White Boy Rick"

BILLBOARD SINGLES

1. "7 Rings," Ariana Grande

2. "Without Me," Halsey

3. "Sunflower," Post Malone & Swae Lee

4. "Middle Child," J. Cole

5. “Sicko Mode,” Travis Scott

6. "Thank U, Next," Ariana Grande

7. “High Hopes," Panic! At the Disco

8. "Happier," Marshmello & Bastille

9. "Wow," Post Malone

10. "Girls Like You," Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B

BILLBOARD ALBUMS

1. "DNA," Backstreet Boys

2. "Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD," Future

3. "Hoodie SZN," A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

4. "A Star Is Born" (soundtrack), various artists

5. "Weezer" (Teal Album), Weezer

6. "Beerbongs & Bentleys," Post Malone

7. "Championships," Meek Mill

8. "I Am > I Was," 21 Savage

9. "Astroworld," Travis Scott

10. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (soundtrack), various artists

NIELSEN TV RATINGS

1. Super Bowl: New England vs. L.A. Rams, CBS

2. "Post Super Bowl, Part 1" (10:05-10:12 p.m. ET), CBS

3. "Post Super Bowl, Part 2" (10:13-10:35 p.m. ET), CBS

4. "The World's Best," CBS

5. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS

6. "Young Sheldon," CBS

7. "America's Got Talent Champions," NBC

8. "Blue Bloods," CBS

9. "Mom," CBS

10. "Super Bowl's Greatest Commercials," CBS