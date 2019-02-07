Fans were heartbroken to find out that Sweethearts, the heart-shaped sugary candies with mini love notes stamped on, would not be produced this Valentine's Day.

The New England Confectionery Co. (Necco), which produced the hearts, went out of business and its assets were bought up by other companies. The Spangler Candy Co. of Bryan, Ohio, a former Akron company that is best known for Dum-Dums and Candy Canes, bought the Sweethearts brand but was unable to ramp up production in time for Feb. 14.

This got us thinking: What would Akron-themed hearts say? With some help from readers on Twitter, here are a few we came up with:

"DEVO-ted"

"I want to cover you with kisses like Luigi's covers salads with cheese"

"Mon petit choucroute ballon" (my little sauerkraut ball)

"Stuck on U like a car on a snowy Akron street" (Too soon?)

"You're my Black Key"

"Our love is Blossoming"

"Olive U" (Scarborough throwback, or Galley Boy humor, take your pick)

"Meet me on the Devil Strip" (from @TheFactinator)

"U make my Furnace Run hot"

"Need help in Seiber-space? I’ll be your Tudor"

"U lift me higher than the Goodyear blimp"

"I'll never tire of you."

"U make me a Quaker in my boots"

“Cupid shot an Aero through my heart” (Obsolete, but whatever) (from @McIntB)

"My heart burns 4U like a fire stone"

"My jojos 4 your ♥"

"My love is deeper than the potholes" (from @RickWrightNow)

"Lovers Lane is 4 real"

"You are blimp worthy" (@1959ajn)

"I feel Zippy around you"

"You are more beautiful than the gardens at Stan Hywet #shamelessplug" (from @stanhywet)

"Love U more than Galley Boys"

"You left tire tracks on my heart"

"Your eyes twinkle like the stars in the Civic sky" (from @Veeper222)

"Your Airdock or mine?"