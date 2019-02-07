Succulents 101 + Potting: 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Graf’s Garden Shop, 1015 White Pond Drive, Akron. Learn succulent varieties, water and light requirements and tips on using the right soil. $15. To register, call 330-836-2727 or go to www.GrafGrowers.com.

Growing Orchids in Your Home: 11 a.m. Saturday at Donzell’s, 937 E. Waterloo Road, Akron. Presented by Barbara Ford of the Greater Akron Orchid Society. Free. To register, call 330-724-0505.

Valentine’s Day Succulent Arrangement: 1 p.m. Saturday at Graf’s Garden Shop, 1015 White Pond Drive, Akron. Make a hybrid succulent bowl and floral arrangement for Valentine’s Day. $34.99. To register, call 330-836-2727 or go to www.GrafGrowers.com.

Greater Akron Orchid Society: 6:30 p.m. Monday at Portage Lakes Kiwanis, 725 Portage Lakes Drive, Akron. Edgar Stehli of Windswept in Time Orchids will present “Miniatures.” Call Dave at 330-307-7189 or go to www.thegaos.com.

Emerald Necklace Garden Club: 9:15 a.m. Thursday at Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9201 Brecksville Road, Brecksville. Barbara Richardson, owner of Emerald and Violet, will present “Art, Design and Color.” Call Denise at 330-807-6448 or email bowlerd@roadrunner.com.

Akron Home & Garden Show: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 16 and 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 17 at the John S. Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St., Akron. Find products and ideas for home and garden projects. $10, $9 seniors, $5 students. https://akronhomeandflower.com/.

Zigzag Succulent Workshop: 9:30 a.m. Feb. 16 at Graf’s Garden Shop, 1015 White Pond Drive, Akron. Learn about succulents and how to care for them. $19.99. To register, call 330-836-2727 or go to www.GrafGrowers.com.

Starting Seed Indoors: 11 a.m. Feb. 16 at Donzell’s, 937 E. Waterloo Road, Akron. Presented by Lee Paulson, Master Gardener. Free. To register, call 330-724-0505.

Air Planter Holder Workshop: 9:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at Graf’s Garden Shop, 1015 White Pond Drive, Akron. Design and make an air plant frame for a wall, desk or table. $24.99. To register, call 330-836-2727 or go to www.GrafGrowers.com.

Gardening at Your Doorstep: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at Williams on the Lake, 787 Lafayette Road, Medina. Presented by the Medina Master Gardeners. Debra Knapke, “Simplifying Your Garden Without Diminishing your Joy”; Bev Shaffer, “Plant ‘Em, Pinch ‘Em, Eat ‘Em”; Deb Collins, “How to Use Hostas in Containers.” http://medina.osu.edu.

Birds In Your Backyard: 11 a.m. Feb. 23 at Donzell’s, 937 E. Waterloo Road, Akron. Presented by Mike Edington, Certified Ohio Naturalist. Free. To register, call 330-724-0505.

House Plant Bowl Workshop: 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at Graf’s Garden Shop, 1015 White Pond Drive, Akron. Create a planter for an island or coffee table. $19.99. To register, call 330-836-2727 or go to www.GrafGrowers.com.

