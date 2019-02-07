Maggie’s Mission Horse & Dog Rescue Adoption Event: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart, 3750 W. Market St., Fairlawn. www.maggiesmissionrescue.org/upcoming-events.

Paws & Prayers Adoption Event: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Pet Supplies Plus, 790 Arlington Ridge Unit 303, Green. https://pawsandprayers.org.

Rose’s Rescue Adoption Event: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Pet Supplies Plus, 1262 State Route 303, Streetsboro. https://rosesrescue.rescuegroups.org.

Spay & Neuter Fair: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Wayne County Public Library, 220 W. Liberty St., Wooster. Experts in animal care and animal control, entertainment, popcorn, a coloring contest, raffle, prizes and adoptable animals. www.wchs.org/event/2019-spay-neuter-fair.