Akron Civic Theatre: (182 S. Main St., Akron; 330-253-2488, www.akroncivic.com) “Legally Blonde - The Musical” at 8 p.m. Friday. $35-$55.

Beck Center for the Arts: (17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood; 216-521-2540, ext. 10, www.beckcenter.org) “Once” opens Friday and continues through Feb. 24. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sundays. Special performances at 8 p.m. Feb. 14, 20 and 21. $10-$33.

Cleveland Play House: (Playhouse Square Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleveland; 216-241-6000, www.clevelandplayhouse.com) “Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood” continues through Feb. 24. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 Sunday, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. $25-$97.

Dobama Theatre: (2340 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights; 216-932-3396) “Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again” continues through Feb. 17. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays. $27-$35.

Lakeland Community College: (7700 Clocktower Drive, Kirtland; 440-525-7134, www.lakelandcc.edu/arts) “Freaky Friday” continues through Feb. 17. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m Sundays. $15 adults, $13 seniors and $7 students.

None too fragile: (1835 Merriman Road, Akron; 330-962-5547, www.nonetoofragile.com) “Yankee Tavern” opens Friday and continues through Feb. 23. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. 2 p.m. Feb. 17 and 8 p.m. Feb. 18. $25.

Playhouse Square: (KeyBank State Theatre, 1519 Euclid Ave., Cleveland; 216-241-6000, www.playhousesquare.org) “Miss Saigon” continues through Feb. 17. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday. $10-$125.

Stow Players: (Heritage Barn, Stow Silver Springs Park, 5238 Young Road; 234-206-0128) Final performances of “The Tin Woman” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15.