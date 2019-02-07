1. What the Elle: OMG, you guys, “Legally Blonde: The Musical” plays the Akron Civic Theatre at 8 p.m. Will the bubbly Elle find love and success at Harvard? Tickets are $35-$55 at 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com.

2. Mozart and mimes: The Cleveland Orchestra Family Concert Experience features Mozart and mimes at 7:30 p.m. at Severance Hall, including kid-friendly pre-concert activities. Tickets are $15-$30 at 216-231-1111, 800-686-1141 or clevelandorchestra.com.

3. Conspiracies play out: “Yankee Tavern” opens at 8 p.m. at None Too Fragile. The play, which tackles the subject of Americans’ obsession with conspiracy theories, runs through Feb. 23 at 1835 Merriman Road, Akron. Tickets are $25 at 330-962-5547, nonetoofragile.com.

4. Beautiful day in the neighborhood: The heartwarming Mr. Rogers documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” will be shown at 7:30 p.m. at the Canton Palace Theatre. Tickets are $5 at cantonpalacetheatre.org.

5. Country in Canton: Country singer Justin Moore plays Canton Memorial Civic Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $32.75-$59.75 at cantonciviccenter.com.