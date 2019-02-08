Events

The Bath United Church of Christ: 3980 W. Bath Road. Through Feb. 24. The 20th annual Epiphany Arts Festival features all forms of art from more than 175 local artists. For more information, call 330-666-3520.

Canton Christian Women’s Connection: The Fairways, 1500 Rogwin Circle SW, North Canton. 11:30 a.m. Feb 21. “Love One Another” luncheon. Rick Artzner will give a presentation on the Underground Railroad. Doug Dickson will present “The Search for Significance” and vocalist Jim Gindlesberger will sing. Tickets are $13. Reservations are required. Call Sherry at 330-837-6552 or email cantoncwc@aol.com.

The Chapel in Marlboro: 8700 State Route 619, Marlboro Township. 6 p.m. Sundays. Griefshare is a ministry to individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one, providing help in recovering from loss. Also, 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step recovery program for hurting people and those who love them. For more information, call 330-935-0132.

Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse: 1230 W. Market St., Akron. 3 p.m Sunday. “Identifying and Dismantling Systemic Racism in Our Community.” Speaker is Cary W. Dabney, Director, Diocese of Cleveland Office of Ministry to African-American Catholics. Free to the public.

First Congregational U.C.C.: 4022 State Route 44, Rootstown. 4-6:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Swiss steak dinner buffet. For more information, call 330-325-7429.

Grace United Church of Christ in Uniontown: 13275 Cleveland Ave., Lake Township. 4:30-7 p.m. Feb. 16. Swiss steak dinner. $8, $4 ages 4-12. 330-699-3255.

Greensburg United Methodist Church: 2161 Greensburg Road, Green. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Green Sibshop, a monthly program for kids in grades 3-6 who have a sibling with special health or developmental needs. Also, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Green Sibshop for Teens, for grades 7-12. To register a child, call 330-244-7650 or go to www.greensburgumc.net.

Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church: 1866 Brown St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Holy Ghost Bible study class. Grow in faith from a Ukrainian Catholic perspective. For more information, go to www.hgucc.org.

Holy Spirit Mulligan Hall: 4341 E. 131st St., Garfield Heights. 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Operation Good News Valentine’s Dinner-Dance. www.holyspiritcleveland.org.

Mount Lebanon Baptist Church: 180 Edward Ave. Akron. 4 p.m. Sunday. Usher’s Emphasis Day. With guest preacher: the Rev. Booker Person of Greater Bethel Baptist.

Phillips Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church: 413 Iroquois Ave., Akron. 11 a.m. Saturday. Valentine Day luncheon. Guest speaker is Deborah Pounds, first lady of Second Baptist Church in Akron. $10 donation requested. For more information, call 330-784-8964.

Redeemer North Hill UM Church: 265 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. 11 a.m. Tuesdays. Christian Bible study class open to anyone interested in learning more about a Christian lifestyle. Also, 11:30 a.m. Fridays, free lunch and clothing store.

St. Matthew Rectory: 2603 Benton St., Akron. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday. A Cancer Spirituality Group for those on the cancer journey, those who are facing the diagnosis of cancer or have faced the diagnosis in the past or are interested in exploring and talking about the cancer experience in the context of spirituality. 330-628-5725.

St. Raphael Center: 4365 Fulton Drive NW, Canton. 6:30 p.m. Friday. St. Padre Pio Prayer Group. The Rev. Nicholas Mancini will facilitate the meeting and serve as celebrant of the Mass.

Vine Fellowship Church: The HUB Community Center, 3676 Community Lane, Copley. 1-3 p.m. Feb. 21. The Vine Fellowship Church Women’s Bible Review Fellowship will study the Rev. Tim Keller’s “The Prodigal God.” For information, call Suzanne at 330-322-7966.

Westminster Presbyterian Church: 1250 W. Exchange St., Akron. 5 p.m. Feb. 17. Third Sunday Dinner, a free community dinner, that encourages food and fellowship with church members and the local community. 330-836-2226 or www.westminsterakron.com.

Performances

First Congregational Church of Akron: 292 E. Market St. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21. Concert featuring the Akron Big Band. Free. 330-253-5109 or www.akronfcc.org.

Mogadore Baptist Church: 3750 Albrecht Ave. 6 p.m. Sunday. Gospel Concert featuring the Songsters, Gate City Four and Gospel Harmonaires.

Queen of Heaven Church: 1800 Steese Road, Green. 2 p.m. Sunday. New Organ Dedication Concert with Lynn Frey Steward, music director, choirmaster, organist for St. Sebastian Church, Akron.

St. Sebastian Parish: 476 Mull Ave., Akron. 4 p.m. Feb. 17. The Baldwin Wallace Men’s Chorus will be in concert. Free.

