1. Music about the sea: The Akron Symphony Orchestra features music about the sea and man’s relationship with ocean life at 8 p.m. at E.J. Thomas Hall. Works include Debussy’s “La Mer” and Stella Sung’s “Oceana,” which invites the audience to play sounds via an app to enhance the sound (read more at https://bit.ly/2RQ9Pzo). Tickets start at $25 at 330-535-8131 or www.akronsymphony.org.

2. Woof woof woof: Lock 3 is hosting Gone to the Dogs Weekend on Saturday and Sunday in the downtown Akron park. Cartoon dogs will make a visit while kids and their parents enjoy breakfast or lunch along with admission to the Akron Children's Museum, ice skating and polar putt-putt. Tickets are $15 for kids and $10 for adults. To reserve a spot, visit eventbrite.com.►cq◄

3. Get funky stuff: The Canton Cultural Center for the Arts holds a “My Funky Valentine Mega Gift Market” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with 60 local vendors offering handmade goods, food and vintage items. Admission is free. facebook.com/events/496907337501727/.

4. Dinner and a show: Celebrate Valentine's Day early with an Italian buffet and a show by the Jersey Beat Band, a tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, at 8 p.m. at Tangier in Akron. Tickets are $60 at thetangier.com/upcoming-entertainment/.

5. Relive the 1980s: New Wave Nation presents a concert of movie soundtracks and other music from the 1980s at 7:30 p.m. at the Lions Lincoln Theater in Massillon. Tickets are $20 at eventbrite.com.