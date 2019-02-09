Listen to fables: The Illusion Factory presents "Aesop’s Animals" at 2:30 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre. The family-friendly show tells several of the ageless fables along with their life lessons. $12, $7 ages 5-12. 330-253-2488 or www.akroncivic.com.

Visit home and garden exhibit: It’s your last chance to visit the Great Big Home & Garden Show at the I-X Center in Cleveland, with more than 600 exhibitors, gardens to wander through and homes to check out. There are also experts from home and cooking shows who make appearances. Admission is $15, $5 for kids ages 6 to 12, with discounts available online, at Discount Drug Mart and E&H Ace Hardware locations. GreatBigHomeAndGarden.com.

See pro bowlers: Standing-room tickets remained at press time for the finals of the PBA Tournament of Champions at Riviera Lanes in Fairlawn, which will be broadcast live on Fox. The finalists will hold a Q&A with the crowd at 2 p.m. and matches begin at 4:30. Buy tickets at pba.com/Tournaments/Details/2761.

Note: The Verb Ballets performance of "No Dominion: Celebrating the Life of Ian Horvath" at the Akron-Summit County Main Library Auditorium has been canceled.