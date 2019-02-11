Hear two powerful voices: Tuesday Musical presents Youngstown-born tenor Lawrence Brownlee and bass-baritone Eric Owens at 7:30 p.m. at E.J. Thomas Hall. The two international stars will perform spirituals, popular songs and gospel favorites as well as opera. Read an interview with Brownlee at https://bit.ly/2UWdHB5. Tickets are $25-$45 at 330-761-3460 or www.tuesdaymusical.org.

Attend book discussion: Jim Clark, radio broadcaster of the Akron RubberDucks, discusses his book “Rally ‘Round Cleveland: The Franchise-Saving 1974 Indians,” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Ellet branch of the Akron-Summit County Public Library, 2470 E. Market St. akronlibrary.org.

Watch family movie: Barberton High School Teens Against Cancer presents a family movie night with “Captain Underpants” at 6:30 p.m. in the school’s auditorium. Admission is free; donations of cash and wish-list items will go to Akron Children’s Hospital. facebook.com/events/547106842477125/.

Learn how to defend yourself: A free self-defense class for women will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. at Stow-Munroe Falls High School, 3227 Graham Road in Stow. Attendees should enter through the common doors to the left of the office. Participants will learn verbal techniques, kicks and slaps, how to get free from a chokehold and more. The class is sponsored by Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh and University of Akron Police Lt. Chad Cunningham. For information, contact Jennifer Watson at 330-643-2702 or jennifer.watson2@jfs.ohio.gov.