ART EXHIBITS

"Brian Bress: Pictures Become You": Through April 14 at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. Also, "The Fabricators," through March 3; and "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," through July 14. 330-376-9185 or www.akronartmuseum.org.

15th annual Fresh Juried Art Exhibition: Through Saturday at Summit Artspace on East Market, 140 E. Market St., Akron. Also, Time Travel Market Street Circa 1928 through Feb. 23. 330-376-8480 or www.summitartspace.org.

20th annual Epiphany Arts Festival: Through Feb. 24 at the Bath United Church of Christ, 3980 W. Bath Road. For more information, call 330-666-3520.

CVCA Winter Exhibition: Through Feb. 22 at Cuyahoga Valley Art Center, 2131 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. www.cvartcenter.org.

"Folds, Gestures, Movement" by Jennifer Omaitz: Through March 30 at Kent State University Hotel and Conference Center, 215 S. Depeyster St., Kent. www.kent.edu/galleries.

Alumni Show 2019: Through Saturday at the KSU Downtown Gallery, 141 E. Main St., Kent. Presented by the School of Art Collection and Galleries and the School of Art at Kent State University. http://galleries.kent.edu.

"The View From Here: Contemporary Perspectives From Senegal": Through Feb. 22 at the CVA Gallery, Center for the Visual Arts, 325 Terrace Drive, Kent. http://galleries.kent.edu

"Writing Across Borders": Through Feb. 21 in the Taylor Hall Gallery, Kent State University.

"Mental Structures" by Dawn Tekler: Through Feb. 24 in Studio M at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. 330-833-4061 or www.massillonmuseum.org.

"2019 Celebration in Art": Through March 18 at Massillon Museum of Art, 121 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. The show includes 237 examples of two- and three-dimensional student creations. 330-833-4061 or www.massillonmuseum.org.

Mary Lou Blunt Exhibition: Through March 2 at the Massillon Public Library Computer Center, 208 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. 330-832-9831, ext. 327 or www.massillonlibrary.org.

"PLACES": Through March 6 at the Valley Art Center, 155 Bell St., Chagrin Falls. www.valleyartcenter.org.

The Print Club of Cleveland Exhibition: Through March 4 at the Beck Center for the Arts, 17801 Detroit Road, Lakewood. 216-521-2540, ext. 10, or www.beckcenter.org.

"Angels and Daemons": Through Feb. 23 at the Galleries at CSU, 1307 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Also, "Incurably Atomic" through Feb. 23. 216-687-2103 or www.csuohio.edu/artgallery.

"Working Women: Gerte Hacker & Elise Newman": Through March 2 at the Artist Archives of the Western Reserve, 1834 E. 123rd St., Cleveland. www.ArtistsArchives.org.

"Gimme Shelter": Through Saturday at the Cleveland Print Room, the ArtCraft Building, 2550 Superior Ave., Cleveland. www.clevelandprintroom.com.

"Selections from the Permanent Collection": Through Friday at ARTneo @ 78th St. Studios Ramp Level, 1305 W. 80th St., Cleveland. www.artneo.org/wp/.

2019 School Art Exhibition: Through Feb. 24 at the Art Outreach Gallery at the Eastwood Mall Complex, 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road, Niles. Art from Hubbard High School and Mineral Ridge High School. www.artoutreach.org.

“Monumental” by Doug McGlumphy: Through March 7 at the College of Wooster Art Museum, Ebert Art Center, 1220 Beall Ave., Wooster. 330-263-2495 or 330-263-2388.