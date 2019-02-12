CLASSICAL

Apollo’s Fire presents "Lovers, Lutes & Lyres: An Old English Valentine": 7 p.m. Thursday, Music Box Supper Club, 1148 Main Ave., Cleveland. $20, $10 for Apollo’s Fire subscriber. For tickets, call 216-320-0012.

Cleveland Orchestra presents Romantic Mozart: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Featuring: Harry Bicket, conductor, and Kiera Duffy, soprano. Program: Mozart, "Fantasia: Piece for Mechanical Clock, K608," "Exsultate, jubilate," "Eine Kleine Nachtmusik," and "Symphony No. 38 (Prague)." 216-231-1111, 800-686-1141 or www.clevelandorchestra.com.

Apollo’s Fire presents "Lovers, Lutes & Lyres: An Old English Valentine": 7 p.m. Friday, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. $20, $10 for Apollo’s Fire subscriber. For tickets, call 216-320-0012.

Apollo’s Fire presents "Lovers, Lutes & Lyres: An Old English Valentine": 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Mustard Seed Market Montrose, 3885 W. Market St., Bath. $45 includes dinner, $35 for Apollo’s Fire subscriber. For tickets, call 216-320-0012.

Baldwin Wallace Men’s Choir: 4 p.m. Sunday, St. Sebastian Parish Church, 476 Mull Ave., Akron. Free.