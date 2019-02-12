COMEDY

Cheech & Chong: 8 p.m. Saturday, 2019, Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. $39-$69. 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com.

Funny Stop Comedy Club: Tim Folger and Mike Cheselka, 8 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Special Sunday Night Show Jazz & Jokes - Kings & Queens Edition, 8 p.m. Sunday, 1757 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls. $6 and up. 330-923-4700 or www.ticketor.com/funnystop.

Hilarities 4th Street Theatre: Debra DiGiovanni, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9::30 p.m. Friday, 4, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Hank Denson, 7 p.m. Sunday; Joe Bronzi, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 2035 E. Fourth St., Cleveland. 21 or older. www.pickwickandfrolic.com, 216-241-7425.

Improv: Adele Givens, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Rob Allen, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sugar Warehouse, 1148 Main Ave., Cleveland Flats. $8 and up. 216-696-4677.

Chris Damen & Friends: Doors open 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. $10. 330-975-0072.

Tom Segura: 7 p.m. Saturday, Masonic Cleveland Auditorium, 3615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $31-$77. www.ticketmaster.com.