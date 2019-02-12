ETC

Akron Art Museum Free Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. Free admission and special programming. www.akronartmuseum.org.

Heart to HeART: A Family Friendly Valentine’s Day Show: 6 p.m. Thursday at the Akron Center for Art, Music, and Performance, 118 E. Market St., Akron. Performance by Pony Up, crafts and games for children ages 3 and up, and a family dance party. Tickets are $5 per person. For tickets, go to https://akronhearttoheart.eventbrite.com.

Hudson Heritage Association “The Great Lakes Exposition of 1936-37”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Barlow Community Center, 41 S. Oviatt St., Hudson. Professor Kenneth J. Bindas, Kent State University History, will speak about the exposition. Free. For more information, go to www.HudsonHeritage.org.

Play & Stay: 10 a.m. Friday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Kids up to age 5, open-ended Early Childhood education program with sensory toys, new learning experiences, and audiovisual adaptations of outstanding children’s books. 330-928-2117.

Akron Home & Garden Show: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the John S. Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St., Akron. Local homeowners can find the latest products and ideas for their next home and garden project. $10, $9 seniors and $5 students. For more information, go to https://akronhomeandflower.com/.

An Afternoon with Elizabeth Letts: 1 p.m. Friday at the Hudson Library & Historical Society, 96 Library St. Elizabeth Letts will discuss her latest book, “Finding Dorothy”. To register for this free event, call 330-653-6658, ext. 1010 or go to www.hudsonlibrary.org.

Akron Zoo Laser Light: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. Dancing and laser lights. Guests can see featured animals like penguins, lemurs, Komodo dragons and more. Tickets are $5. For tickets, go to www.akronzoo.org.

A New Adventure Widows & Widowers social group: 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Bob Evans, 175 Howe Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. 330-929-5430 or 330-630-9275.

A New Beginning Social Group for Widows and Widowers: 9 a.m. Saturday at Thano’s Restaurant, 71 Fifth St. SE, Barberton. 330-745-6239.

Great Lakes Science Center Curiosity Carnival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the Great Lakes Science Center, 601 Erieside Ave., Cleveland. Enjoy the indoor science carnival with lots of special hands-on activities, amazing science demonstrations and all of the Science Center’s interactive exhibits. For more information, go to http://greatscience.com/.

Super Saturday Program “Pirate and Mermaid Tea Party”: 11 a.m. Saturday at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Enjoy a swashbuckling tea party with your favorite adult. Free. Registration required, call 330-832-5037 or go to www.massillonlibrary.org.

Spreading Some Love: 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Make a quilted heart to brighten someone’s day as part of the “I Found A Quilted Heart” project. 330-928-2117.

“The Art of Travel: India as Personal Journey” with Irene Shaland: 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Artists Archives of the Western Reserve, 1834 E. 123rd St., Cleveland. Features a tasting of India Cuisine by Taste of Kerala. The presentation is free. The tasting requires registration and is $10. To register, call 216-721-9020 or go to www.artistsarchives.org.

Hoover-Price Planetarium Show “The Universe at Large”: 1 p.m. Saturday at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. 330-455-7043.

Cleveland to Canton: 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the Canton Museum of Art, 1001 Market Ave. N., Canton. This event will focus on various family friendly museums and attractions in both Cleveland and Canton. Guests will experience live art demos, chocolate samples from Malley’s Chocolates, jams and jellies samples from The Homt Pantry, and hot chocolate and coffee from Carpe Diem Coffee Shop. Free admission. For more information, go to www.cantonart.org.

A Live Conversation with Steve Guttenberg: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St. Following a screening of “Police Academy” Steve Guttenberg will participate in a live Q&A session. $29.75-$49.75, $150 for VIP. 330-253-2488 or www.akroncivic.com.

Postage Stamp and Postcard Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Holiday Inn-Akron West, 4023 Medina Road, Akron. Free. 330-832-5992.

The Hudson History Book Club: 2 p.m. Sunday at the Learned Owl Book Shop, 204 N. Main St., Hudson. President James Madison’s life and his impact on U.S. history will be discussed. For more information, call 330-653-2252.

Live Well @ Your Library - Innovations in Heart Disease Prevention: 6 p.m. Monday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Presented by Ryan Collins from the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Heart and Vascular Center. Registration requested, 330-928-2117.

Copley Historical Society: 7 p.m. Monday at Copley Township Hall, 1540 S. Cleveland Massillon Road. Barb Baltrinic will speak about the Founding Fathers. After the presentation will be a regular meeting.

An Evening with Judith Grisel: 7 p.m. Monday at the Hudson Library & Historical Society, 96 Library St. Judith Grisel will discuss her book, “Never Enough: The Neuroscience and Experience of Addiction”. Free. To register, call 330-653-6658, ext. 1010 or go to www.hudsonlibrary.org.

Hudson Society of Artists: 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Barlow Community Center, 41 S. Oviatt St., Hudson. Medina artist, Jeanne Fashempour, will demonstrate encaustic painting, which involves using hot wax with the addition of colored pigments.

LEGO Building Club: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Ages 5-12 are invited to become master builders. Please arrive 15 minutes before start time to reserve your seat. 330-928-2117.

Widows and Widowers Starting Over Socially Dinner Meeting: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Arrowhead Banquet Center, 1500 Rogwin Circle, Canton. Diners pay for their meals, $17. Reservations required by Feb. 14. For more information, call Jackie at 330-802-5648 or Sue at 330-499-8727.

Songwriters’ Workshops: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Massillon Musum, 121 Lincoln Way E. Folk singer and songwriter Bryan Stahl offers songwriters’ workshops for students ages 14 and older. Free. For information, go to www.BryanStahl.com.