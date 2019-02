JAZZ

Nellie McKay: 8 p.m. Thursday, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. $30. 216-795-0550 or www.nighttowncleveland.com.

Nyla Watson: A Night For Love: 8 p.m. Thursday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $14. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

Pianist John Perry: 5:30 p.m. Friday, BLU Plate, 45 E. Market St., Akron. www.blujazzakron.com.

Horns and Things: 8 p.m. Friday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $20. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

Jazz Jam Session: 11 p.m. Friday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. Free. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

Cleveland Jazz Orchestra: “Cupid in the CLE” featuring Jiggs Whigham and Evelyn Wright: 8 p.m. Saturday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.

Ki Allen and Michele Edwards: 8 p.m. Saturday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $20. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

Legacy of Jazz: 6 p.m. Sunday, Club Wonder, 988 W. Bowery St., Akron. $3.

Tim Lekan Quartet: 7 p.m. Sunday, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. $10. 216-795-0550 or www.nighttowncleveland.com.

Alex Bevan: 7 p.m. Sunday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $12. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

The Rock Wehrmann Trio: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Christ Church Episcopal, 21 Aurora St., Hudson. Featuring Rock Wehrmann, Barbara Rosene and Aiden Plank. $20. For tickets, go to www.mftwr.org.

DanJo Jazz Orchestra: 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Venice Café, 163 W. Erie St., Kent. 330-968-4603 or http://venicekent.com.

Mostly Other People Do The Killing: 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $15. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

Outlab: Experiments in Improvised Music: 9 p.m. Tuesday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. Free. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

Joshua Smith Trio: 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $15. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.